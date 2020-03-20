



JACKSON TWP. Township officials, in an attempt to find effective ways to balance the health of residents and township employees with keeping critical services available, trustees held an executive session meeting on March 19 to determine several new procedures.

First, trustees said that safety forces will remain fully staffed and engaged, with some civilian help working altered hours and/or working from home.

"We are asking residents to limit unnecessary visits to the safety center," fiscal officer and economic development director Randy Gonzalez wrote in an email. "Please call or email as a first option. The Administrative office will be closed to walk in business at the end of day March 20. Some permits, yard waste cards and zoning applications are available on the website at www.jacksontwp.com. The township administration will follow the state of Ohio’s guidance on social distancing and interactions as much as possible to fight this virus."

He added that in order to enforce the State’s temporary health mandates on some businesses, the Township’s Zoning Department will be monitoring the township for violations to keep things safe and fair for all.

The Parks will remain open to the public. But school sanctioned team sports have been prohibited by the schools and the Ohio High School Athletic Association and will not be allowed to use the parks.

"We do see the walking track getting heavy use by residents," Gonzalez wrote. "Please feel free to exercise, relieve stress or just enjoy the fresh air, but remember your distancing guidelines and be safe. Trustees John Pizzino, Todd Hawke and Jim Thomas have made these township modifications in an effort to help our community. The Trustees hear and understand these are stressful times we are all facing with the added need for child care, fear of spreading the virus, numerous businesses being closed, many losing their jobs, along with getting through this with the least amount of people becoming ill."

He stressed that the trustees are there to help Jackson Township residents and are asking residents for their help in return.

"I encourage everyone to be patient, kind and mindful of one another. We are a fantastic community and we will get through this by working together," Gonzalez stated.

Jackson Township Non-Emergency Numbers include:

Fire: 330-834-3950

Police: 330-834-3960

Administration: 330-835-7416 www.jacksontwp.com