In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of the state of emergencies declared by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer, the city has announced that until futhter notice all City Council meetings will occur without the physical presence of members of the public.

Members of the public who wish to participate in City Council meetings may do so, in real-time, by watching livestream broadcasts of City Council meetings available through the Green City Council website at www.cityofgreen.org.

Members of the public wishing to engage in the public comment portion of the meeting may do so in the following ways:

• By submitting comments, with your name and address, to the Green City Council email address: Council@cityofgreen.org by 4 p.m. on the date of the scheduled meeting. If a verified name and address are timely received in advance of the City Council meeting, and consistent with Council rules, these comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

• By submitting your name and address with a phone number to the Green City Council email address: Council@cityofgreen.org by 4 p.m. on the date of the scheduled meeting. If a verified name and phone number are timely received in advance of the City Council meeting, the Council will call the submitted phone number during the public comment portion of the meeting and the named individual will be permitted to make comment consistent with Council rules.

In order to minimize social interaction and further health and safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green City Council Committee meetings and Green City Council meetings will be held simultaneously, beginning at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Green City Council Committee meetings scheduled for 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month are suspended until further notice.

These emergency measures are being implemented by council president in order to further the health, safety and welfare of the general public, and are made in reliance upon the guidance and directives of the governor of Ohio.