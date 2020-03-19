LAKEMORE

• During a traffic stop on March 7, an officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. During the search, an unknown substance was identified and collected from the center console to be tested. The driver was cited for driving under suspension.

• During a traffic stop on March 9, the driver was found to be driving under suspension and was cited. The rear seat passenger had a warrant for her arrest and was transported to a Portage County Deputy.

NEW FRANKLIN

• A woman reported March 4 that her 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen. It does not have a front bumper, the rear bumper is cracked, the front driver side is smashed in and the windows do not work. A set of keys were also taken with the vehicle. The woman believes someone she knew stole it.

• During a traffic stop on March 8, an officer smelled marijuana. When asked, the driver handed over a jar containing two grams of marijuana. She was arrested on possession of marijuana and released on summons.

• Someone reportedly entered a Manchester Road residence on March 8. The residents reported that they did not become aware of the incident immediately but noticed a few things missing and then discovered cash, guns, laptop and a ring missing. On March 10, the residents emailed police and reported more items that had been discovered stolen including, 10-point crossbow with scope sling, bolts, Dewalt 20-volt impact drill driver with charger, approximately 40 percocet pills and antibiotics.

• During a traffic stop on March 8, the driver was confirmed to be driving under suspension. He was arrested and released with a summons.

• A woman reported March 8 that her juvenile son has been missing since January 31. The woman stated that earlier that day she saw her son in Barberton with facial hair. The woman gave an address she thought he was staying, but he was not there. He was entered into the system as missing. On March 13, Barberton Police got the boy in custody and released him to his mother.

• An officer saw several individuals walking in the roadway March 8 and asked them to get out of the middle of the street. A man, who appeared to be intoxicated, reportedly stumbled and fell into the cruiser and yelled explicit language toward the officer. The officer exited the vehicle and said the man approached him in an aggressive manner. The officer then pushed the man in the chest to create some space between them. The man then threw a punch and struck the officer in the mouth. After several failed attempts to take the man to the ground, one of his friends tackled the man. The man was held at Taser point on the ground and was given multiple commands to stay on the ground. The man reportedly got up and took several steps toward the officer and was Tasered. The man was then arrested and booked into Summit County Jail.

• A vehicle was stopped March 11 for a loud exhaust and the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was asked if there was anything illegal and he retrieved a pipe. He was asked when was the last time he used meth, and the man stated it was about an hour ago. The man was given a field sobriety test and placed him under arrest for OVI. The man admitted that he also orally consumed about two grams of meth. He was taken to the hospital and later released with a summons.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

• A couple was arguing and fighting in a car on Feb. 27. When officers arrived, they could hear yelling. Neither party would roll down the window. One officer saw the driver had the passenger in a headlock. The officer opened the door and could smell marijuana and alcohol. The driver reportedly tried to close the door, but the officer got him out of the car and he would not identify himself. The driver was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. The driver was taken to the police department where he threatened to kill himself and tried to choke himself with his hoodie strings. He was restrained and taken to the hospital. Warrants have been issued for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. The passenger was also charged with disorderly conduct.

• At Short Stops Market on Feb. 27, a customer took an employee’s cell phone and left in a dark blue Sonata. The customer is described as a white man between 30 and 40 and between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall.

• On Laverne Lane Feb. 28, someone cut the wires to a man’s security cameras and stole them.

• During a traffic stop Feb. 29, the driver did not want the vehicle searched so the officer had a K9 do an open-air sniff. The K9 alerted to the vehicle and it was searched where an officer found meth. The driver was charged with possession of drugs.

• A woman who was under the influence of drugs was screaming on March 1. The woman ran from police and hid behind a tree. They followed and got her in handcuffs and put her in a police cruiser. She slipped off a handcuff and had to be put in soft restraints to be taken to the hospital.

• Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 29, someone cut the catalytic converters off two Safelite vans.

• A man in a wheelchair was rolling in traffic March 5 and was in danger of being struck. Police stopped the man who had red glassy eyes and slurred speech. An officer could smell alcohol and the man admitted to being drunk. He said he had seven beers at the bar. Police have been called about the man doing this same thing several times. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and taken home.

• During a traffic stop March 5, an officer smelled marijuana and the driver was asked to exit the vehicle. The driver then tried to place a bag under the passenger seat before he got out. The bag had marijuana in it and the driver was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle under the influence. He was issued a summons and released.

• A man was shoplifting at Walmart on March 6 and he was arrested. During a pat down, he had a small baggie of white powder on him and he admitted it was cocaine. The man said he was homeless and admitted to the theft. The cocaine was tested and turned out to be meth. They told the man it was meth and he reportedly became angry that had been ripped off. He was charged with theft, drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs. He was issued a summons and released.

• A man wanted his friend to leave a residence on March 6, but there was a signed agreement so officers could not force the friend to leave. The man reportedly got angry and started throwing things at the friend while he was sleeping. Then, the man hit the friend over the head with a broomstick and tried to hit him with a chair, but the friend said he defended himself. Neither party wanted to press charges and neither would leave the residence for the night.

• At Gala Commons parking lot on March 7, there was a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel. All the windows were rolled down. An officer arrived on scene and woke up the woman who could not correctly answer what city she was in or what day of the week it was. She said she had been resting for a headache. The officer had her exit the vehicle and she gave consent to search the vehicle. In her purse, the officer found a pill bottle with her name on it but not with the correct medication inside. He also found three snort tubes. The woman said she got the pills from a friend and she takes the pills (Vicodin) for her cramps. She was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was issued a summons and released.

• On Krumroy Road on March 8, a man reported his dirt bike missing from his shed. Someone had taken it overnight.

• Overnight March 10, someone took three motorcycles from a residence on Ellen Drive. A partial fingerprint was recovered from a damaged keyhole left at the scene.

• A woman reported March 10 that her brother had stolen her cell phone. The woman then tracked the phone, found her brother and got the phone back. Police called the brother who admitted he had borrowed it. The woman wanted to prosecute and the brother was issued a summons for receiving stolen property.

• A mother threw a porcelain vase at her adult son on March 10 and he called police. The mother admitted to throwing it because she was mad. The son signed charges and the mother was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail. This is not the first time police have visited her and she had been intoxicated each time.

• A woman reported March 10 that someone pried the latch and lock off her shed on Wright Boulevard, but did not take anything.

• Two people were shoplifting at Walmart March 11 when they were stopped by staff. Both people had been previously trespassed for theft at the store. The people also had warrants for their arrest from different districts. One of the people, a woman in her 50s, had a bundle of white powder in a paper bindle. She said it was powdered sugar. Both were charged with criminal trespassing and theft and issued summons. They were turned over to the respective police departments for their warrants.

• At Office Motel on March 11, a couple were arguing because the woman had cheated on him. The man struck her in the face so the woman tried to call the police. Then the man grabbed her by the hair in an attempt to stop her. A witness verified the events and said the man had fled on foot. A warrant for domestic violence has been issued for him.

UNIONTOWN

• A man’s trailer was stolen from Hoover Avenue Northwest on Feb. 24.

• A woman reported Feb. 24 that someone entered her home on Whitehall Avenue and stole her prescription pills of Xanax.

• A resident complained Feb. 25 that they received advertisements with explicit images in the mail.

• At Prime Auto on Feb. 28, a vehicle was taken for a test drive and not returned.

• A man was standing by his truck on March 3 when police arrived. An officer noticed a bag of weed sticking out of his pocket. He was searched and they also found a pipe. The man said he was in the area to meet up with a friend, but couldn’t find the right house. He was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and told not to return to the area.

• During an accident investigation on March 4, it was determined that the driver was under the influence and he was cited for that and failure to maintain reasonable control of the vehicle. He was later released with a court date.

• A customer tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill on March 4 and police were investigating the incident.

• Overnight March 7, someone damaged yards and mailboxes on Edison Street Northwest.

• Someone found a cell phone March 7 and dropped it off at the police station. The owner was located and contacted.

HARTVILLE

• On Feb. 25, the owner of Hartville Thrift Shoppe reported and turned over three US savings bonds that had been in a donation. After some legwork, the owner of the bonds was found and contacted. The owner came in and picked up the ponds on March 1. The bonds had a value of $200.

• At Sommers Market on March 2, A manager at Sommers Market called police March 2 to say it is believed that an employee has taken a pallet of items and is selling them on Facebook Marketplace.