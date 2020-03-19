



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved an agreement that will see the township pay the village of Lakemore $25 per dog stray dog picked up by Springfield to help offset costs incurred by the village for operating dog kennels.

Trustee Dean Young said that Lakemore has maintained dog kennels and that the township often has stray dogs it brings there.

“The burden falls either on our police or other safety forces to take them downtown to the pound,” Young said. “The desire is to find their owner.”

Lakemore has been assisting the Springfield Department for a place to take the dogs and are involved in helping to find the owner. The approved agreement helps defray the cost of housing the dogs and feeding the animals that might be there for a long period of time.

In other news, trustees:

• Approved a quote from Silco Fire and Security for a three-year service agreement for the annual inspections of the township’s fire protection systems at a cost of $5,782.

• Also approved was legislation for the purchase of one set of firefighter turn-out gear and six pairs of fire gloves from Warren Fire Equipment (MES) in the amount of $2,564.00.

• Entered into a contract with Summit County Engineer for the 2020 Pavement Program and make direct payment to Northstar Asphalt in the amount not to exceed $149,950. This is for for Maxfli Drive, Pinnacle Drive and Ultra Circle.

• Police Officer James Rosenberger was approved to be removed from probation status.

• Accepted the resignation of Officer Jason Moore, effective March 27. He will become a Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the Veterans Administration.

• Approved a motion to authorize the police chief to execute an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management leasing program for two Chevy 2020 Tahoe police vehicles for a four-year lease agreement for no more than $878.59 per month for each vehicle, with a $1 purchase option at the end of the lease. The chief was also authorized to purchase an equipment package for each of the two leased vehicles from Enterprise Fleet Management at a price not to exceed $12,928.81.

• A nuisance abatement was discussed for 1005 Onondago Trail. Property owner Justin Morris was present. He said he has been in contact with the tenant who said it will be addressed. Moore is going to make arrangements to get rid of the trash and make different arrangements with the woman. Morris is planning on having the issues resolved by March 23.

• An abatement for 458 Edith Avenue has been a matter of concern for the adjacent property owners. Trustees declared the property as a nuisance and initiated abatement for trash/debris/mowing.

• Road Department Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer reported the department has used 1,100 tons of road salt.

“It looks like we will only be out a couple more times this year,” he said.

Weinsheimer has made adjustments to next year guaranteed salt purchase and use the excess salt from this year.

“On the flip side, it has been a wet year, no freeze and we are getting a lot of pothole calls.”

Residents with pothole concerns can call 330-733-3213.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m., March 26 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.