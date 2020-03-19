The Randolph Library will show a movie at noon March 28 in the Randolph Senior Center, which is located behind the library. The movie is modern mystery about a famous mystery writer found dead in his home. A famous detective is called in to investigate and must sort through the red herrings and lies to discover the identity of the killer. The movie is rated PG-13. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 330-325-7003 for more information.



The Randolph Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 1639 Route 44.