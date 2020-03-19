The New London Golden Agers met March 11 for a potluck lunch and a talk by Steve Beal, director of the Enrichment Centers for Huron County.



Beal said he is new in his position and is still learning about the many services and activities the centers in Norwalk and Willard provide.



Because the center in Norwalk is in such poor condition, he said the county commissioners have leased five acres of land on Shadyside Drive to the centers for a new Norwalk building.



Marcella and Earl Workman were honored for 56 years of marriage and displayed a quilt Marcella made for their 50th anniversary illustrating highlights of their years together.



Although dependent on circumstances, Golden Ager are scheduled for an April 16 shopping trip to Hartville, a June 17 ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic RR and an Oct. 9 overnight visit to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. Call Yvonne Westover at 419-651-1531 for information and reservations.



The Golden Agers meet at noon the second Wednesday of each month in the Legion Hall at 185 N. Main St. Visitors are always welcome, and no reservations are needed.



Officers include Earl Workman, president; Ted Newsome, vice president; Karen Clevenger, secretary; Yvonne Westover, treasurer.



Young wrestlers competed in the Maple City Biddy Brawl on March 8. Those receiving medals were Matthew Gardner, Mack Lindsey, Isaac Mitchell, Calvin Weaver, Kaleb Arnett, Anthony Gregor, Korbyn Liss, Quinton Hoffer, Gabe Ellis, Luke Lindsey, Gideon Griffits, Izaac Randleman, Wesley Shreve, Jayden Bracken, Keaton Williams and Jaxon Speicher and Ryder, Tanner and Hunter Chandley.