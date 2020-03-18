After consulting with local and state leaders and senior staff members, on Wednesday New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson has declared a State of Emergency for the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That follows the precautions other local communities are also taking.

In the declaration, Adamson announced that all public meetings, with the exception of regularly scheduled council, planning and zoning and Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) are canceled until at least April 20.

Public access will be provided via livestream on Facebook. Meetings will be closed to the public until at least May 6.

Public access to planning and zoning and BZA Meetings will also be provided by livestream on Facebook. The agendas will be limited to urgent matters only and only those sworn in to testify at those meetings will be admitted. The meetings will be closed to the public at least through April 20.

All events at the Tudor House will also be canceled at least through April 20 and full refunds will be provided for all events booked through that date and for any other cancellations through April 30.

All city sports fields will be closed to the sports leagues and the public at least through April 20.

All City buildings are closed to the public at least through April 20. residents can call 330-882-4324 or email admin@newfranklin.org for access to City departments and services.

“We regret the necessity of these actions,” Adamson said in a news release. “We will continue to make decisions only following careful thought and deliberation, and always with regard to the health, welfare and best interests of all our citizens.”

Residents can contact Adamson directly with any concerns at Mayor@newfranklin.org or by calling 330-882-4324.

City of Green

In an effort to keep operations running, the city of Green has closed its Central Admistrative Building (CAB) to the public until further notice. The CAB, 1755 Town Park Blvd., houses both the City administration and Green Local School administration.

Residents who have an urgent matter are encouraged to call 330-896-5500 or by contacting the needed department directly. Department and staff contact information is available at https://www.cityofgreen.org/directory.aspx

The city’s Income Tax Department does offer a walk-up drop box located to the left of the main doors of the building.

Green Local School Administration may be reached at 330-896-7500. School administrator contact info is available at greenlocalschools.org/StaffDirectory.aspx.

Lake Township

The township has declared that public access to all offices, including the Administrative Office, 12360 Market Ave.; Road Department, 1499 Midway St.; and the Uniontown Police Department, 1635 Edison St., will be temporarily suspended.

These offices will remain open for business but only scheduled deliveries, mail services and pre-scheduled meetings will be permitted.

Springfield Township

The township has announced the Lakefront Senior/Community Center will be closed until at least April 6, including all club meetings.

All scheduled rentals of the center will be canceled and no new rentals will be accepted for the next three weeks. We will not be accepting any new rentals for the next 3 weeks.

For more cancellation information, call 330-734-4119.

Coventry Township

Coventry Township has also closed its offices to the public until further notice.

Residents with concerns can contact the following:

• Administration (Trustees/Fiscal): 330-644-0785, ext. 690 – bryant@coventrytownship.com

• Zoning: 330-644-0785, ext. 695 – meyerhoff@coventrytownship.com

• Road: 330-644-0785, ext. 680 – stouffer@coventrytownship.com

• Fire: 330-644-3228 – ops@coventrytownship.com