



LAKEMORE Mayor Rich Cole said that the village plans to finish the Sanitarium Road resurfacing project this year.

It will complete the road repaving project from Canton Road from around Lakemore United Methodist Church, through the numbered streets around SUPER Learning Center and down the hill to Akers.

“That is the goal and the objective this year,” Cole said. “I know everyone in town is clambering for this project.”

Cole also reported there are other improvements taking place, including drainage projects.

Council also:

• Approved a motion to authorize the mayor and chief fiscal officer to execute all documents needed to purchase real property in the village. Council members approved the purchase in the amount at $79,000. The village solicitor will review and approve all documents.

• Adopted a special event permit and fee.

• Amended a previous ordinance to appoint an interim village administrator.

• Appilied for the NOPEC 2020 Energized Community Grant.

• Accepted the resignation of Ezekial Ryan from the Police Department.

• Requested advance payment of property taxes.

• Applied for AFG for fire/EMS equipment and a fire accountability system.

• Acccepted a proposal from Hammontree to update construction specifications with a cost not to exceed $7,700.

Announcements:

• The annual Easter Egg hunt will tentatively be held April 11 at 1 p.m. at the High School. Councilman Sam Ray said they are collecting all the candy that the residents can donate to stuff the eggs. Bring in candy to the Municipal Building.

• The Lakemore annual Cleanup Week will be April 20 to 24 and on April 25 will be Clean Up Lakemore Day at 9 a.m. at Waterworks Park.