



GREEN The Green Local Schools Board of Education listened to a presentation by high school Principal Cindy Brown on next years curriculum during the February meeting.

Brown discussed changes and improvements in the course of study.

Afterward, the board approved the 2020-21 Green High School curriculum guide and course of study.

Mike Owen and Lisa Agliota also discussed the Academic Challenge program.

The board also approved position bonds for the superintendent, treasurer, treasure’s office staff, board members, secretaries and cafeteria workers'

Under the Consent Calendar, the board accepted the resignation David Welhouse, head of the Air Force Junior ROTC program, effective June 1. Welhouse has been an important part of the ROTC program. At the time, no replacement for his position has been announced.

The board also approved the annual Camp Reliance ROTC Leadership School to be held at Boettler Park for June 1-4.

In other business, the board approved the proposal from Serra Chevrolet for a 2020 Silverado valued at $40,275 with funding coming from the Permanent Improvement Fund. It also accepted a proposal from Ganley Ford for a 2020 passenger van in the amount of $36,236, which will also be paid out of the Permanent Improvement Fund.