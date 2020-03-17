



GREEN An iconic city landmark since 1937, often known for less than savory reasons, the history of Steve’s Motel is about to record its final chapter.

Green City Council Approved the $195,000 purchase of the motel property at 1715 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road during its March 10 regular meeting. City officials have indicated that buildings on the property are expected to be razed in an effort to attract new development at the site.

Councilman Rocco Yeargin noted that the purchase has been discussed at length in the past two city council meetings. He said nearby residents have indicated that they are looking forward to the property having “a new chapter and a new purpose.”

In other action, council:

• Authorized the city to apply for a property tax exemption for the now city-owned Raintree Golf and Event Center. The contract ensures that the Green City Schools’ will continue to receive its portion of real property taxes received when the club was privately owned. Councilman Matt Shaughnessy voted no.

• Approved a 10-year lease agreement with Rachel Bellis and Justin Turner for the Hartong Farm property at 6521 Mount Pleasant Road. Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said the property will be used for farming and the lease agreement is a way to preserve property.

• Approved an amendment to the Community Reinvestment Area agreement with FedEx Freight for the construction of a $63,000 square foot building.

• Approved application for a $7,500 grant from the Enbridge Safe Communities Program to upgrade fire department MSA equipment – used by firefighters when working in toxic areas. Councilman Dave France noted that this is a fully funded grant, with no local match required.

• Authorized the mayor to apply for federal Assistance to Firefighters grants for the replacement of an $800,000 heavy rescue vehicle and an upgraded firefighter accountability system – a piece of equipment worn by firefighters to mark their location during dangerous calls. France noted that both grants have a 10 percent local match requirement.

• Approved the purchase of property at 4064 South Arlington Street for possible future development. Shaughnessy voted no.

• Approved a contract with MCAG to provide specialized litigation for a credit card settlement recovery case the city is a part of. Yeargin noted that the contract comes at no cost to the city, with the firm agreeing to a 20 percent contingency fee if funds are recovered.

• Approved the final plat for the first phase of the Forest Lakes subdivision.

• Authorized application for a $35,000 Summit County Trail and Greenway Community Grant through the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition for the city’s Willadale Trail project.

• Approved to two agricultural use property tax exemptions, for 32 acres on Appleridge Road and 21 acres on Appleridge and Arlington roads.