Belden Village Mall reduces its hours.

Although mass gatherings are being restricted because of the coronavirus outbreak, two of Stark County's largest shopping centers are open for customers.

Belden Village Mall will remain open, but hours will be reduced. Hartville Marketplace will maintain its regular hours.

Eating at either location will be a challenge. The mall has closed off eat-in dining at the food court. Sarah's Grill at the marketplace has a limited carry-out menu.

Both locations said they have increased the frequency and extent of their cleaning practices. Likewise, both said they are following national health guidelines and reviewing the situation with local health officials while monitoring the outbreak.

State officials have restricted mass gatherings, but places where people are constantly moving — such as airports, shopping centers and grocery stores — remain open.

Belden Village Mall reduced its hour to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Some businesses located in the mall might maintain different hours if they have exterior access.

All events planned for the mall through March 31 have been canceled. Stay up to date on possible changes by visiting the COVID-19 link on the mall's website, www.shoppingbeldenvillagemall.com.

Hartville Marketplace officials said they are reevaluating events as they approach in order to ensure they abide with Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendations. Information is at https://hartvillemarketplace.com.