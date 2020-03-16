



JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on March 10, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved opening the Yard Waste site on March 16. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The site will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Trustees said they get a lot of feedback from residents on social media about the hours, but they said there are associated costs to having it open more hours. The township is funding the site without the help of a grant from the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste District.

Because the township is funding the site, it has taken measures to ensure only Jackson Township residents use the site and to make sure that commercial businesses do not use it.

Trustees said they issued more than 4,000 cards to residents last year. The cards are required to open the gate to use the yard waste site. Trustees recommended that residents stop in at the Town Hall to get new cards or renew their older cards.

"The Recycle Center on Wales is funded through the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste District and people from those counties can use the Recycle Center, but the yard waste site is funded through the township so we need to control who uses it and control the costs of keeping it open,” said trustee Todd Hawke.

Other Actions:

• Authorized advertising for bids for the 2020 striping project.

• Approved hiring part-time firefighter Shiloh N. Bailey, effective March 11 at $18 an hour.

• Accepted sponsorship donations to the 2020 Community Celebration as follows: $750 from Cavanaugh Building Corporation; $500 from Buehler’s Fresh Foods; $250 each from First Commonwealth Bank, Gonzoil and Redmonds Parts & Supply Inc.; $100 each from Ohio State Inflatables, Fedorko Chiropractic Health Center and Sutphen Corporation.

• Approved vehicle equipment purchases for the four new vehicles recently approved for the Police Department at a total cost of $52,091 for to equip the four vehicles.

• Approved equipment mounting purchases for two of the new fire engines for the Fire Department at a total cost of $18,920.

• Held meetings for several annual Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) meetings.

• Paid bills in the amount of $2.4 million.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 24 at the Township Hall.