A video surveillance camera and the swift action of Cambridge police officers led to the recovery of a wallet stolen from a Clark Street business and the arrest of a wanted woman Sunday afternoon.



The 41-year-old suspect was incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on the misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in the Cambridge Municipal Court and served wth a misdemeanor theft charge.



The wallet allegedly stolen by the female was recovered from her Gomber Avenue home.



According to Cambridge police reports, the owner of the wallet visited the police department at 4:16 p.m. Sunday to report her wallet had been stolen after it was left lying on an ice cream case inside the Circle K.



The victim told police she didn’t realize the wallet was missing until approximately 20 minutes after leaving the store. She called the store and an employee told her the wallet was gone.



An officer responded to the store and viewed video surveillance which reportedly showed the victim’s boyfriend leave the wallet on the case near the cash register and walk away after completing a transaction.



The suspect is then seen entering the store and immediately grabbing the wallet. She reportedly walked to a nearby aisle where she concealed the wallet. She then made a purchase and reportedly left the business with her husband in a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser.



Officers were able to obtain the woman’s name and a possible address on Gomber Avenue.



Arriving in the neighborhood, police observed the PT Cruiser parked in the 800 block. A check of the registration showed it is owned by the suspect’s husband.



Police then learned from a dispatcher that the suspect was wanted on a warrant that ordered her be held without bond.



The suspect answered the door and police noted she appeared to be extremely nervous. An odor of burnt marijuana was also reported coming from the home.



Police inquired about the location of the wallet and the suspect advised it was inside the residence. She was taken into custody at 5:37 p.m. and transported to the county jail.



The wallet was retrieved by her husband, who told police everything was still inside the wallet. The owner later reported approximately $20 and her driver’s license were missing when she picked the wallet up from police.



The suspect is scheduled to appear in the municipal court where she will answer to the warrant and the misdemeanor theft charge. She remained incarcerated in the county jail.