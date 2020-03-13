Coventry Local Schools

Voters in the Coventry Local School District will vote on Issue 8, a 6.27-mill, five-year emergency renewal levy that will continue to bring in nearly $2 million a year for the cash-strapped district as it inches its way out of state mandated fiscal emergency.

The levy, which was originally passed in 2010, is not a tax increase. Owners of a $100,000 home pay $200.66 a year.

If the levy fails, the district will be forced to make $1 million in cuts for the 2020-21 school year and an additional $1 million in cuts in 2021-22. Those could include staffing, course options, extracurriculars and busing.

The district could put the the issue back on the ballot in August or November, but that would be too late to avoid the $1 million in cuts for next school year.

The $1 million in cuts would be in addition to $400,000 in reductions that will be made regardless of whether the levy passes in order to avoid deficit spending.

Manchester Local Schools

Voters in Manchester Local Schools will see two renewals on the ballot.

One is Issue 9, a five-year, 1.17-mill emergency levy that collects $275,000 per year and was originally passed in 1977. That levy cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year.

The other is Issue 10, a five-year, 8.5-mill operating levy that collects $1.8 million per year and was originally passed in 2005. The owners of a $100,000 home pay $223 per year.

Collectively, the amount of money generated from the levies makes up 13 percent of the district’s operating income.

In November, district voters passed a 36-year, 8.28-mill bond issue that will generate $34 million for the district to build a new high school and remodel the current high school for students in grades Pre-K through five. The Ohio Schools Facilities Commission is funding 41 percent of the project.

Money collected through the bond issue must go toward the construction and renovation of district facilities and cannot be used toward operating expenses.

36th District State Representative

Democratic voters in the district, which includes Coventry Township, Green, Lakemore and Springfield Township, will decide who will run on the ticket to replace outgoing Rep. Anthony DeVitis.

In the running is Green Ward 4 Councilman Matt Shaughnessy, who faces A.J. Harris, who according to information he submitted to ballotpedia.com, has experience being a teacher and job developer.

In November, Shaughnessy ran a highly-contested race against incumbent Gerard Neugebauer where he was defeated by 187 votes out of more than 6,400 cast.

The winner between Shaughnessy and Harris will face off against Green Ward 2 Councilman Bob Young, who is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

DeVitis, who is also former Green councilman, has opted to run for Summit County Council District 8 where he is unopposed on the Republican ticket and will challenge incumbent Coventry Township Democrat Paula Prentice.

Summit County Sheriff

Four deputies are seeking the Democratic ticket in the race for Summit County sheriff.

They are Kandy Fatheree, Pat Hunt Sr., John R. Peake and Dale A. Soltis.

Fatheree, a captain with the Sheriff’s Office, began her career with the Lakemore Police Department.

Hunt Sr. retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 after a long career in law enforcement and has maintained his status as special deputy in retirement.

Peake, a Navy veteran, retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Sheriff’s Office, working on the corrections, patrol and SWAT divisions.

Soltis has been the Stark County Jail commander since 2017. Slots was hired by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 1985 where he started out working in the jail and later became a training commander before taking over the Stark County Jail.

Barry, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election.

Shane R. Barker is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

U.S. 13th Congressional District

Incumbent Tim Ryan is running unopposed in the district, which includes portions of Springfield and Coventry townships, but he will face the winner of a congested Republican field in November.

Running for the Republican ticket are Christina M. Hagan, Duane Hennen, Louis G. Lyras, Richard A. Morckel, Jason Mormando, Robert J. Santos and Donald Truex.

Libertarian Michael Fricke will also appear on the November ballot.