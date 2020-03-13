Here is a list of closings and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Summit County District Library

All Library programs, events and outreach activities will be suspended beginning Saturday until at least March 31.

Due to the confined spaces on bookmobiles and the largely elderly population served by the ASCPL van, Mobile Services routes also will be suspended. The Library Express Delivery Service (LEDS) will continue to serve customers.

Meeting room reservations for outside groups are not impacted at this time. This remains under review.

The library will continue to monitor the situation and seek advice from public health officials to determine when programming and events can resume.

Summit Country Metro Parks

The park district has temporarily suspended public programs, volunteer gatherings and other events beginning today and continuing through at least April 5. Any registration fees will be proactively refunded for programs scheduled through the end of the month.

In addition, the park district will close its buildings to the public beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing through at least April 5. Public buildings include:

• F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center (1828 Smith Rd., Akron)

• Liberty Park Nature Center (9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg)

• Summit Lake Nature Center (390 W. Crosier St., Akron)

• Administrative Offices Lobby (975 Treaty Line Rd., Akron)

• Volunteer Center (located at the Service Center on Sand Run Pkwy.)

• All indoor rentable lodges

Our current plan is to reopen all facilities and resume programming on April 6, although that could change at the direction of public health authorities. Any registration fees will be proactively refunded for programs scheduled through April 5. Lodge rentals scheduled between now and April 5 will be offered an opportunity to reschedule or receive a refund.

Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo will remain open for regular business on a daily basis. All guests visiting the Akron Zoo are recommended to take preventative action when visiting the park, including self-monitoring and social distancing.

The Conservation Carousel and indoor facilities – the bat and lemur buildings and Komodo Kingdom – will be closed. However, since the Akron Zoo is a park, all outdoor elements of the zoo will remain open, consistent with the directive of Gov. Mike DeWine. The Akron Zoo is closely monitoring the developments of the coronavirus situation and is following updates from the CDC, Summit County Public Health and Ohio Department of Public Health.

While the zoo will be open for regular business, the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration scheduled for Saturday is canceled.

The operational plan for the Akron Zoo will remain in place through March 31 and will be re-evaluated at that time. The zoo will continue to evaluate updates on a regular basis and will communicate and changes as they occur.

Summit County Common Pleas Court

Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones announced that after consultation with the General Division judges, the following will occur effective immediately extending through March 26:

• All trials shall be suspended for fourteen days, with the exception of Stanley Ford, unless Judge Christine Croce determines otherwise or the court becomes aware of an issue that poses additional concern or the governor orders the closing of public buildings.

• Inmates will not be transported from the Summit County Jail to our courthouse for 14 days. All matters other than Stanley Ford shall be conducted via video conference in coordination with the Summit County Jail.

• All civil matters shall be conducted by telephone or video conference.

• All mediations shall be continued during the 14 day period.

• Probationers who are scheduled to report during this period, should do so via telephone and will contacted by the Summit County Adult Probation Department.

Each court will communicate with attorneys who should provide that information to their clients.

Gervasi Vineyards

In response to the recommendations of local and state government officials all Gervasi sponsored public events will be canceled through April 10th – private events will continue at the discretion of the host customer.

"We understand and share the disappointment this causes and appreciate your understanding," said General Manager Scott Swaldo in a news release. "We will issue refunds for all ticketed events listed below and reschedule them where possible."

The following events at Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive are canceled:

• All public and private winery and distillery tours through April 10

• All ticketed Winery Pairings and Distillery Tasting Tours through April 10

• All public Cucina Cooking Classes through April 10

• March 16 Diamond Anniversary Celebration at the Bistro

• March 20 Mixed Lounge Event at the Still House

• March 22 Solera Wine Release Event in the Crush House

• March 22 Wedding Tasting at the Villa Grande

• March 28 Diamond Anniversary Chocolate Stroll on the main Gervasi Vineyard Property

• March 31 GV Craft Beer Tasting in the Crush House

• April 1 Hiring Open House at the Twisted Olive

• April 2 Hiring Open House at Gervasi Vineyard

• April 4 Meet the Easter Bunny Event at the Twisted Olive (the restaurant WILL be open standard hours)

• April 7 Twisted Tuesday Hoppin’ Frog Event in the Pub

Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce

All March events have been cancelled or will be rescheduled:

• ystark! Pub Tour - Friday, March 13

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• AultCare QuickConnect Luncheon - Wednesday, March 18

Status: CANCELED (Note: Speaker Corey Minor Smith is rescheduled for the August 19 luncheon.)

• Sophomore Youth Leadership Academy - Wednesday, March 18

Status: CANCELED

• Tech Cred Seminar - Wednesday, March 18

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• Spotlight Stark County - Wednesday, March 18

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• Utica Midstream - Thursday, March 19

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• Stark County Safety Council Luncheon - Thursday, March 19

Status: CANCELED

• Leadership Stark County Board Matching Event - Thursday, March 19

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• NETWORK 2020 - Friday, March 20

Status: POSTPONED. Tentative new date is May 8, 2020.

• Crime Prevention Breakfast - Tuesday, March 24

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• Business After Hours - Wednesday, March 25

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

• Stark County Safety Council CEO Breakfast - Tuesday, March 31

Status: POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

Other cancellations:

• The Love Our Community (LOC) Egg Hunt which was scheduled on April 11 at Hartville Market Place & Flea Market, is canceled.

• Bestselling author Kwame Alexander has canceled all upcoming events including the Speaking of Books event scheduled for March 18 at the Canton Palace Theatre.

• The Stark County Library has canceled all events and meeting room bookings through April 13.