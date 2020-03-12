NEW FRANKLIN

• Police received a report of a burglary in progress Feb. 20 on Fairland Road. Upon arrival, an officer observed the back door of the residence was kicked open. Nothing was taken from the residence.

• A homeowner advised police Feb. 20 that the woman that stole from his home was leaving the residence through the woods. The homeowner followed her until police arrived. The homeowner reported that he also saw her drop a tote bag while going through the woods. She was placed under arrest, the stolen items were recovered, and she was taken to jail.

• A man stated Feb. 21 that someone attempted to open multiple credit cards in his name. He was able to freeze his accounts before any money was used in his name.

• A vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch on Feb. 21. The driver was taken to the hospital for head and leg injuries. While helping her out of the wrecked vehicle, an officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on the driver. The driver admitted she had been drinking when she was asked and she agreed to give a blood sample.

• A man said he woke up to his neighbor ripping his RING doorbell camera on Feb. 22. The neighbor had also damaged the front window of that residence. The man also noticed that his stereo system was missing from his truck. An officer looked into the neighbor’s vehicle and observed a stereo on the passenger floor board. A search of the neighbor’s vehicle was performed and police located a TomTom GPS, the doorbell, a chain saw and an air compressor. The man said the last two items had been in the breezeway attached to the garage to the house. There were also tire marks going through the man’s yard. When speaking with the neighbor, police suspected he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He reportedly fell down the porch steps while walking to the police cruiser. He also began to bang his head against the window once in the cruiser. An officer opened the door so he couldn’t bang his head and the the used his momentum to fall out of the cruiser onto the roadway. New Franklin Fire Department responded to check the resulting injury to the man’s nose. He decided that he wanted to go to the hospital, but then started to spit on the officer while in the back of that ambulance. He was admitted to the hospital and issued a summons.

• A vehicle was stopped for going 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Feb. 23. An officer smelled marijuana and alcohol on the driver. The driver passed field sobriety tests and the vehicle was searched. The officer found a plastic baggie containing marijuana in the center console. The driver was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and she was released with a summons and a citation for speeding.

• A mother was reportedly upset because her juvenile daughter did not answer the phone on Feb. 23. The daughter said her mother threw her phone, causing a hole in the wall. Then, the mother started smacking her on the leg. When the daughter tried to get her phone, the mother pushed her and punched her in the back. An officer observed red marks and scratches on the daughter’s leg and a small lump and a cut on her forehead. The mother said she did smack the daughter in her leg for not answering her phone call. She then denied that she pushed her daughter into the wall. The grandparents picked up the children and the officer contacted Children Services. On Feb. 25, charges were approved against the mother for domestic violence and endangering children. Children Services also reported that the mother admitted to smacking her daughter and pushing her into the wall. The mother was placed under arrest and issued a summons.

• An employee reported Feb. 23 that an elderly man came into the gas station dressed in all black with a mask covering his face with a black hand gun pointed at her. The man told her this was a robbery and he didn't want to hurt her and to just give her the money. She gave the money to the man. Officers looked at the video footage from the parking lot and saw a red Toyota Corolla pull into the parking lot. The driver got out of the vehicle, dressed in black and had his jacket hood over his head. The video showed the man walk into the store and point a gun at the clerk. The video also shows the man go back to the red Toyota and pull the mask off his face. The vehicle was identified and the registered owner of the vehicle matched the description of the elderly man on the video. Police went to the house on file and the vehicle was parked there. SWAT responded and the man was taken into custody. He was evaluated at the hospital and then taken to jail.

• Overnight Feb. 26 on Turkeyfoot Lake Road, someone threw two large rocks through the entry door window of Party Line Beverage. The case is currently under investigation.

• A woman on Faith Avenue believes her ex-boyfriend entered her home Feb. 29 and destroyed her property. The ex has a key to the residence but has not lived with her at any point.

• A child was dropped off to her father’s house by her mother on Feb. 29. When changing the child, the father noticed that blue and red bruising was found on her whole right buttocks and a small portion of her left. When the daughter was asked about the bruising, she stated that the mother’s friend spanked her. The father was advised to take his child to Children's Hospital for evaluation. Child Services has been notified.

• During a traffic stop March 1, a vehicle ran off the right side of the road striking a ditch where it came to rest. The driver stepped out of the vehicle and said she did not need medical attention. An officer smelled alcohol coming from her, noticed blood shot eyes, and saw she was unable to keep her balance. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She gave a breath sample but then complained of arm pain and asked to be seen. She was then transported to Barberton hospital and was given a citation for speed, OVI, driving and texting, and expired registration.

• Overnight March 2, someone stole a man’s vehicle from Main Street. There were items inside the vehicle when it was stolen. On March 3, Lawrence Township Police contacted New Franklin Police Department stating it had recovered the vehicle. It had been located behind the house and that they had gone to for a welfare check at that residence. Lawrence Township Police said nobody would come to the door. The vehicle was brought back to the owner’s residence. A New Franklin Police officer attempted to lift fingerprints, but was unsuccessful.

• A Norton Middle School principal advised police March 2 that a student was attempting to sell marijuana and CBD oil through snapchat while at Norton Middle School.The student had listed his full name on the top of the pictures sent. The student and his father were brought in and the student provided two small plastic bags of a green leafy substance to officers when questioned about the Snapchat pictures. He was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and was released into the custody of his father.

• A told police March 4 that a friend had asked him to hold some firearms for him. The man told police that he was told by another person that the firearms were stolen. He stated that he did not want to be in possession of the firearms. They were collected the firearms and transported to the police station. They were logged into our property system for safe keeping.

LAKEMORE

• A man was trespassing on a property on Danforth Road on Feb. 17. He has been warned not to do this. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

• A man called police Feb. 18 stating his ex-girlfriend left a written letter threatening him. The letter said, "you will LeAve willy or by Force". The man had also recorded a conversation regarding the suspect planning someone to assault him. The Akron Prosecutor's office wants him to call them involving this issue.

• Police attempted to locate a man, who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest, at a home on Feb. 22. The door was ajar and no one came to the entrance when officers called out. Eventually, the officer went inside and called out again. A guest came from out a side room. He was asked to get the homeowner, but he got a resident and she gave police the okay to search for the man with the warrant. Officers located the man with the warrant behind a bed inside the wall. He was pulled out and arrested for his warrant, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. He was taken to jail.

• A woman stated that her husband hit her, pulled her hair and pushed her on Feb. 23. The husband was told he was under arrest, but he continued to walk away. He was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail for disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

• A man called 911 stating his ex-girlfriend hit him in the face and chased him outside with a knife on Feb. 24. When officers arrived, the ex stated she had a warrant out for her arrest for domestic violence for an incident that happened earlier in the day in Akron. She was arrested and booked into Summit County Jail.

• At Springfield Lake Roller Rink on Feb. 28, a 15-year-old boy started a physical altercation. He then fled when the on-scene officer approached him. He was located and taken to Lakemore Police Department for disorderly conduct. His guardian was notified.

• During a traffic stop Feb. 29, the driver advised the officer that he had multiple felony warrants. During a search of the driver, an officer found a 7MM socket with a burnt substance inside of it. The driver admitted to using the socket for smoking marijuana. He was a summons for the drug paraphernalia and cited for speed and no driver's license.