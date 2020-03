In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the state of Ohio has requested canceling any large gatherings of more than 50 people.

For the safety of all players and volunteers, the Springfield Band boosters is suspending all Spartan Bingo games until further notice. This includes Spartan Bingo held on Monday and Thursday nights.

The boosters will continue to monitor reports from state and local officials and will resume Spartan Bingo when it is deemed safe to resume operations.