BELMONT — Telephone pre-registration for the 2020-2021 kindergarten students will begin March 2 through March 13 in the Union Local School District.



Parents having children eligible to attend kindergarten in August 2020 should call the elementary school between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the weeks of March 2 and March 13. To be eligible, a child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2019. The numbers to call are: Elementary school, 740-782-1385 or 740-782-1374.



The pre-registration program is the first step for students who have kindergarten students for next year. The Union Local School District pre-kindergarten screening program will take place the last week of school at the Union Local Elementary School. At that time, parents must bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residence and social security number. Before entering school, the child must be immunized for the following: 2 MMR, 4 Polio, 5 DPT, Hepatitis B Series, and 2 Chicken Pox Vaccines or Date of Exposure.



These immunizations are available free of charge to those who are underinsured from the Belmont County Health Department on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. (walk-ins). Call for an appointment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Health Department can be reached at 740-695-1202.



In accordance with State Law, all children must have successfully completed kindergarten before they will be admitted to the first grade.



Once telephone registration is completed, the parent/guardian will be notified, by letter, as to the date and time for their child’s kindergarten screening, which will be scheduled during the last week of school, May 15, 18, 19, 20, or 21.



Union Local schools also provides a preschool program for children age four. If you know anyone with a child, birth to 5 years old, have them call the school and get their child on the Little Jets registry. Parents may contact the school office at 740-782-1384.