



LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved changes to the township’s policy for removal of trees, vegetation or other foliage if it presents a hazard in the roadway during the regular meeting on March 9.

The new changes to the policy include obtaining a signed written agreement from a homeowner if the township’s road department feels they need to remove items past the legal right of away go and onto private property to remove any trees, vegetation or foliage.

“If the Road Department employees find something obstructing the roadway or creating a hazard in the right of away, they can remove it but if it is on private property, they can’t remove it without written permission from the homeowner,” said Board President Steve Miller.

In the past, the Road Department employees would do the work with a verbal agreement from the homeowner. With the news changes, they have to have a written agreement. The written agreement can be for the homeowner to remove the items themselves or give the township permission to remove the debris.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of March 9 in the amount of $79,694.

• Appointed Mike Stackpole to the Lake Township Zoning Commission effective immediately through Feb. 27, 2022.

• Approved renewing the Evidence Library DVR software maintenance services from Watchguard Video for the Uniontown Police Department at a cost of $2,400.

• Committed purchasing salt from the Stark County Cooperative in the amounts of 1,500 tons for the 2020/2021 and 2,500 tons for the 2021/2022 winter seasons.

• Increased the hourly pay rate for two road department employees by $2 an hour. Sam Laspisa will go from $9 to $11 an hour and Kevin Pierson will go from $14 to $16 an hour.

• Reminder residents that the yard waste will reopen on April 2.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. March 23 at Township Hall