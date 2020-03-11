It has been a pleasure to work with this group of swimmers for the past four years. Sometimes you wonder if anyone is watching and know that most people don’t understand the difficulties the swim team has and has had to even practice. Most of this group of seniors have traveled by bus to practice 3-4 nights a week to Wheeling Park High School; and then traveled to meets and spent the day waiting for their turn to swim. This year, has been difficult due to Park Pool having pump problems. These seniors went to many meets with no practice; but they always swam hard! They often swam against teams that were in the pool daily; but never gave up. Some nights the water was so cold they were turning blue — but never gave up! Some succeeded in making their goals and some missed it by a 10th of a second but their determination was never in doubt.



So, as they go out into the world to colleges or careers, I know that they will give 100 percent because they have learned that that is how you succeed! Once again, I say, "Very proud coach!!"



The five senior students on the Barnesville High School Swim Team are:



Kyla Morris — This is her fourth year of high school swim. Morris was the backstroker in the Medley Relay for most of this year. She is a lifeguard at the Barnesville Park Pool. She serves as an officer for the National Honor Society and is vice president of the Interact Club. She also participates on the Principal’s Advisory Committee and is a member of the Art Club and Key Club. Morris is a volunteer staff member for the iBelieve Leadership Foundation and lifeguards at the local pool. Morris plans to attend Marietta College in the fall. Over the past season, Morris has struggled with injuries; this year she went without injuries and was able to qualify to swim on the 400 Free Relay and it qualified for District Swim at OSU. She is the daughter of Kevin and Lou Ann Morris.



Payne Johnson — This is her first year of high school swim. Johnson did a "double sport" this season. Johnson not only did high school swim; he also played varsity basketball. He is the senior class president. He participates in National Honor Society, Key Club and Interact Club. In addition to swimming and basketball, he plays golf and lead the BHS Golf team to an OVAC Championship. Johnson has spent multiple hours doing community service activities and has worked at the Belmont Hills Country Club for five years. In addition, Johnson is also enrolled in the College Credit Plus program and travels weekly to OUZ for classes. He plans on attending college. Johnson was a member of the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay and the 400 Free Relay that qualified for District swim at OSU. He is the son of Matt and Mindy Johnson.



Jaylin Pouerie — She has been a member of the BHS swim team for four years. She spent this season swimming the lead leg of the 200 Free Relay. During the past two years, she has swam 11 out of the 11 events. Pouerie is the secretary of the Key Club. She participates in Interact Club, Varsity B, Principal’s Advisory Committee, and Art Club. She also participates in the Adopt-a-Shamrock program. Pouerie plans on attending Columbus State and becoming a paramedic. She is the daughter of Crystal Gatten and Henry Pouerie.



Haedyn Wise — She has been on the BHS swim team for two years; she is also a two-year letterman in cross country. Wise has participated in Art Club. Wise is a lifeguard at the Barnesville pool. Wise plans on attending Ohio University-Eastern and majoring in early childhood education. She is the daughter of Corey and Sandee Wise.



Jacey Stephen — She is the only four-year letterman among the seniors this year. Stephen has qualified for districts all four years of being on the BHS swim team. In addition, she has been a member of the Barnesville Summer Swim Team for 14 years. She is the secretary of the senior class, a member of Key Club, Interact Club, Art Club and Varsity B. Stephen also participates in the Adopt-a-Shamrock program. She is a 4-H member and works at the Main Street Barrel House. Stephen plans on attending Ohio University. She is the daughter of Matt and Jill Stephen.