



SPRINGFIELD TWP. During a special Springfield Township Board of Education meeting March 5, a grievance resolution regarding firefighter Brett Reinbolt was read and approved.

Reinbolt, a longtime part time firefighter for the township, had been terminated from the department on Nov. 5, 2019. The grievance resolution read that the termination was in violation of the collective bargaining agreement and was in error. The termination was rescinded by letter from former Township Administrator Warren Price dated Nov. 14, 2019.

Reinbolt did not work two scheduled shifts of 40 hours during the time period between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14 and the township agreed to pay the sum of $626.80 as compensation for the missed shifts.

The township stated in the resolution it had previously approved a resolution initiating removal proceedings designating an investigation of the conduct of Reinbolt. The resolution and the initiation of the investigation and removal proceedings against Reinbolt were rescinded in their entirety.

It said that the trustees announced the removal proceedings in error. The trustees were concerned about a possible conflict of interest between Reinbolt’s employment for the township and outside employment he also holds.

Trustee Dean Young said that at no point was there a concern regarding Reinbolt’s performance as a part-time firefighter for the township. There is no indication that he did not properly perform his duties with the township or that he acted inappropriately.

“We thank Firefighter Reinbolt for his service to our community and we apologize to him and his family for the mistake we made,” Young stated.

The resolution also stated that the township affirms that there are no outstanding investigations regarding Reinbolt’s conduct and that no complaints have been filed against him with the Ohio Ethics Division of the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The grievance resolution was agreed upon between the township, the Springfield Township Part-Time Fire Fighters Union and Reinbolt.

In other business:

• The board approved a purchase from Sutphen Corporation for repairs to the Fire Department’s 2014 pumper/rescue truck, and the 2016 pumper/tanker truck in the amount of $5,701.50. There was a delay in paying the invoices due to verifying charges requested by the vendor.

• For the police department, an agreement with Sundance Systems was approved for the purchase of software, license fees, installation, setup and training of the new Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System. The cost is $12,169. This is a part of the expected expenses associated with the move to the new dispatch service.

The board went into executive session to discuss compensation for non-bargaining employees. A motion was approved for the previous contractual arrangement with Terry Robinson that would be concluded and effective March 1. Robinson will be employed in a position with a job description that will be Parks and Special Events Coordinator, exempt employee, at a salary of $32,000 annually to serve as an at will employee of the Board.

• Also approved after executive session was a schedule of pay raises for exempt employees who are department heads, and other exempt employees together with the non-bargaining employees pursuant to a schedule and adjustments will be made as of Jan. 1.

• The board approved, effective March 1, for Ted Weinsheimer to be paid in the position of administrative assistant to the Board of Trustees at a rate of $1,500 per month, to serve at the pleasure of the Board.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., March 12 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.