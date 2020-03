It is free and open to the public.

NORTH CANTON Walsh University will hold its first in the “Election Conversation” series 6 p.m. March 11 at its Renacci Center for Civic Engagement, 2020 E. Maple St.

The conversation will focus on the national debt. It is moderated by former congressman Jim Renacci. Panelists are Douglas Palmer, Amanda Weinstein, Kathryn Wilson and Peter Yacobucci.

It is free and open to the public. For information, email rhosler@walsh.edu.