The students of United Christian Ministries at Kent State University are preparing for a fall fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Friday in Pierson Hall at the Kent United Methodist Church, 1435 E. Main St.



Reservations are required and can be made online at www.myucm.org or by calling 330-673-5687. Adult tickets are $25 and children 12 and under eat free. The menu includes salad, chicken parmesan, pasta, fresh vegetable medley and Andes chocolate cake. A vegetarian meal is available upon request at the time of reservation.



Proceeds from dinner ticket sales will go to student programming and a freewill offering will support Mission trips. UCM is an ecumenical campus ministry serving Kent State since 1937. This dinner provides community members an opportunity to meet college students and support programs and students doing great work in our community.