MARCH 6, 1960



Robert Johnston is named assistant secretary at Guernsey Savings and Loan.



MARCH 6, 1970



City Park pond is drained dry in preparation of construction of new steel wall at the Sherman Ave. end of the pond.



MARCH 6, 1980



Dwain Hayes, 14, Pleasant City, wins Guernsey County spelling bee. Runner-up is Leah Landis, 13, eighth grader at Buckeye Trail Middle School.



MARCH 6, 1990



Fashion Bug, a leader in women's fashion specialty stores, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store on March 16 in Zayre's Plaza, Route 209. Evelyn Kanal has been named store manager.



MARCH 6, 2000



The Rolling Hills Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame will induct its fourth group of honorees. They are James L. Hammond, Vasil Sokol Jr. and Dr. Roger D. Winland.