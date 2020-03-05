Two men will share the job of county apiarist to inspect bee hives.

Stark County commissioners

Wednesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Appointed Ron Zickefoose of Creston and Douglas Gerber of Plain Township to be the county’s two apiarists or inspectors who will inspect bee hives for signs of disease or parasites.

DISCUSSION: The two will be paid $15 an hour, plus 58 cents a mile up to $6,000 a year total for both. The county has been without an apiarist since the end of 2018. Seven applied for the position, but two lacked the necessary qualifications. The Ohio Department of Agriculture approved of both Zickefoose, who’s the apiarist in Medina County and president of the Tri-County Beekeepers Association, and Gerber, a member of the Stark County Beekeepers Association. Zickefoose will generally inspect hives in the western half of Stark County, and Gerber will generally inspect the eastern half.

OTHER ACTION:

Approved soliciting bids to lay down recycled resurfacing materials along Battlesburg Street SE and Willowdale Avenue SE in Sandy Township and Dueber Avenue SW and Gracemont Street SW in Pike Township later this year. The estimated cost is $430,000 to be covered by the Stark County Engineer’s gas tax and license plate tax fund.Reappointed Steve Pittman to serve on the Stark County Library District Board for a new seven-year term to begin April 26.Approved contracts between the Stark County Sheriff’s office and the cities of Canton and Alliance. Under the contracts, the sheriff will provide jail beds to the two cities at a rate of $90.17 a day per inmate, plus state-mandated fees.

MEETS NEXT: 10 a.m. Tuesday to go into executive session to discuss the hiring of a public employee and to discuss unspecified topics not yet determined. Regular meeting 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. All meetings in the Stark County commissioners’ second-floor board room in the Stark County Office Building.

– Robert Wang