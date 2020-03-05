Carnation City Players are presenting the Stark County premiere.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the laugh-out-loud 1975 screen comedy fared better than many movies in its translation to a Broadway musical.

The cleverly titled “Spamalot,” which opened on Broadway in 2005, was a massive hit that won the Tony Award for best musical and ran for four years.

Fifteen years later, Monty Python’s irreverent take on the King Arthur legend is receiving its first Stark County production. The Carnation City Players production of “Spamalot” opens Friday for a two-weekend run at the Firehouse Theatre in Alliance.

“’It’s pretty much non-stop laughs from beginning to end,” said director Jay Sigler, who was a cast member of “Spamalot” at Akron’s Weathervane Theatre in 2016.

“I have been laughing a lot in rehearsal. Last night I said, ’This has to stop!’” said actress Chanda Porter, who plays The Lady of the Lake.

“To me, comedy is the best thing to do,” Porter said. “You come on, play for the laughs and relish everybody getting it. Working with this material and trying to do it justice is great.”

According to the director, “Spamalot” fairly consistently follows the storyline of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

“They took the best parts of the movie and tightened it up a bit,” Sigler said. “It starts out with King Arthur searching for his Knights of the Round Table, then they go to Camelot and there’s a big dance number. Then God appears and gives Arthur his quest for the holy grail.”

King Arthur is played by Eric Dubinsky, Arthur’s servant Patsy is played by Carnation Players veteran Don McCallister, and portraying the knights are Matthew Horning (Sir Robin), Tim Pinter III (Sir Lancelot), Robert Brand (Sir Galahad) and Michael McDonald (the “strangely flatulent” Sir Bedevere).

Porter’s character, the aforementioned Lady of the Lake, “was expanded significantly for the musical,” the actress said. “They needed to add a female character. She has a big song where she sends King Arthur off on his quest to find the grail. Then I have a big ballad with Galahad that makes fun of musical-theater ballads, called ’The Song That Goes Like This.’”

Such beloved elements of the “Holy Grail” film as the flying cow, the killer rabbit, the French taunter and the limbless Black Knight are included in “Spamalot,” along with such new additions as a “YMCA”-style disco dance number, Laker Girls and -- spoiler alert! -- the grail actually being located.

“It’s a pretty big undertaking. There’s lot of stuff going on in the show,” Sigler said. “Big production numbers, a lot of dancing, a lot of big set pieces. Most people have at least three or four costume changes.”

Due to some adult humor, Sigler said, “Spamalot” is best suited to audiences of high-school age and up.