Troop 31409 is a group of girls in sixth grade at Barnesville Middle School.



During the year, they have made dog beds for the animal shelter and collected donations. We collected items to make bed time bags for foster children in the Ohio Valley. They have sold girl cookies with our top sales girl being Marie Blacker!



They have their meetings in the New Life Center at the First Christian Church In Barnesville. They would like to thank Ed Ebberheart and staff for letting them meet there.



They would also like to thank our parents, with out you we couldn’t do it! The troop leader is Heather Crumbaker a long with parent helpers Amanda Watson and Anne Blacker. The Girls in our troop are Aiva Leasure, Addy DeGenova, Charlie Wells, Marie Blacker, Jada Ewing, Ella Nugent, Payton Bell, Aubrey Johnson(not pictured), Kelsey Laity, Brooke Watson, and Rylee Peddicord