



The Jackson Township Lions Club celebrated the start of its 44th Annual Rose Day on Feb. 6 with a dinner at the Jackson High School Bears’ Den Café.

This event is the kickoff of one of the Club’s major fundraisers with Lions Club members offering a dozen of roses for $20 to be delivered anywhere in Stark County on April 4.

Guest Speaker at the dinner was Kathy Kibler, manager of the Jackson Township Library of Stark County. She spotlighted the excitement looking forward to the opening of the new facility in the North Park which is expected to open in May.

Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization, is 100 years old. The club does service projects in the community, including many eye screenings from preschoolers to adults; assists needy families at Christmas; awards three scholarships to graduating high school students; works on diabetes programs, plus more. The Jackson Club has served the local community since 1960.

All members of the Jackson Township Lions Club can take orders for roses. They are long stem roses packaged for delivery to loved ones; or anyone you want to thank or surprise, on April 4. Order deadline is March 20. Visit www.jacksontownshiplions.org for more information.