



GREEN A Chair of Honor is simple but powerful. It's a single back chair with the POW/MIA logo imprinted on the seat and is flanked by the American Flag and the POW/MIA Flag. Along with the chair, there is a plaque that sates since WWI, more than 81 thousand servicemen remain unaccounted for.

This chair is in their honor until they come home. They will not be forgotten.

The Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Ohio installed its 14th chair in the Akron-Canton Airport on Feb. 15. Many of the group’s members and family came for the official ceremony. Harold Fields is on the board of directors and was instrumental in getting the Chair of Honor in the airport. He and President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport Ren Camacho addressed the crowd and led the ceremony for the installation.

“We have 90 members in Stark, Summit, Wayne, Tuscarawas and Ashtabula Counties,” Fields said. “Our mission and goals are to always remember the veterans and take care of them in whatever way we can. We have 13 other Chairs in the area including one at Stark State College and one at the Rubber Ducks stadium.”

According to data updated as of Feb. 14 on the webstie https://www.dpaa.mil/Our-Missing/Past-Conflicts/, “At present, more than 81,900 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts. Out of the more than 81,900 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea (i.e. ship losses, known aircraft water losses, etc.).”

The mission of Rolling Thunder is “to publicize the POW/MIA (Prisoner of War/Missing in Action) issue, to educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all previous wars, and to help correct the past and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners of War/Missing Action.”

Visit the website www.rollingthunderchapter2ohio.com/index.html, for more information on meetings, events and how to join.