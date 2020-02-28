Riddle: How can my friend who was born in 1984 be only 9 years old? It’s technically correct, if you’re only counting birthdays. He was born Feb. 29, 1984, which was, of course, a Leap Day.



His birthday is a lost day, of sorts.



There’s a legendary email that gets a lot of internet mileage every four years that claims the "lost day" in Joshua 10 has been scientifically proven, according to astronomical charts of that time period. This was the day God made the sun (time) stand still to give General Joshua "about a full day" (verse 13) so he had extra light to win the war he was waging. One little problem — the scientific proof is an urban legend.



Be assured, I have no problem believing this was an actual miracle done by a God who created the sun and set all the planets perfectly in their orbit.



What I find hard to believe is how many of us lose so many days to "trivial pursuits."



I used to play the game by that name quite a bit in my younger days. Nothing wrong with a good table game to "chill." But how many of us play that "game" every day, pursuing passions that won’t really matter in five days, or five years? Especially not in 50.



The Bible tells us to "...number our days aright and gain a heart of wisdom" (Psalm 90:12). The original language in which the Older Testament was written uses a term for "number" from the shepherd’s world of antiquity. He was to count his flock in such a way he didn’t lose one of them.



I write Psalm 90:12 at the top every page of my daily journal to remind me to reflect on the day past and ponder how I’ll use the day ahead — so I don’t lose a one.



There are many legendary writings about great men and women of the past, like Ben Franklin, Jonathan Edwards, John Wesley and Harriet Tubman, who went through this kind of daily examining exercise rigorously and religiously.



How much did this contribute to their greatness and all the contributions they made to better mankind? I have a strong sense those stories about these folks are not just urban legends.