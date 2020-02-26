



GREEN The City of Green is pleased to announce the selection of 18 individuals for the 2020 Community Leadership Initiative (CLI) program. The Green CLI is a unique experience customized to serve a specific community to foster and encourage community engagement and community development, while also incorporating a countywide perspective.

Throughout the program, the Green CLI participants will discover community assets, explore opportunities to become more involved, and develop as community and professional leaders, while engaging with Green’s key decision-makers. Each participant will grow as a leader and see how the impact of their involvement can help advance Green’s well-being, and how these connect to the overall picture of Summit County.

“The City of Green is honored to announce the members of this unique leadership program for our second class to our community and look forward to the remarkable impact these talented individuals will make on the City of Green,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer in a news release.

The members of the 2020 of the Green CLI are:

• David E. Anthony, President, Anthony Funeral Homes

• Jennifer L. Bako, Director, Public & Donor Relations, Goodwill Industries of Akron

• Michael G. Castelli, Lead Pastor, The Chapel

• Jim T. Corra, Human Resources/IT, Serra Auto Park

• Tim Hanna, Attorney, Hanna Rasnick Evanchan Palmisano Hobson & Fox, LLC

• Henry L. Johnson Jr.. Store Director, ACME Fresh Market

• Angie M. Kilgore, Director, HR & Talent Development, New Innovations

• Christi Kugler, Executive Director, The Gables of Green Senior Living

• Tierney L. May, Service Manager, Innovative Autocare

• Lucas K. McSurley, Pastor, Messiah Lutheran Church

• Joe Natco, District Chief, City of Akron Fire Department

• Carmen Penedo, Service and Support Administration Coordinator, Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board

• Matthew Shiver, Business Consultant

• Beth Shook, Personal Banker, Key Bank

• Kevin M. Spray, Financial Advisor, CAPTRUST

• Kristin S. Susick, Supervisor, Corporate Responsibility, FirstEnergy

• Carl “Rocky” A. Wargo, Executive Director, YMCA Camp Y-Noah

• Amanda Withee, Director of Operations, Sully’s Tool and Party Rental

The six-session program runs March through May and at the end of the curriculum, the class will complete a community-based project.

For those interested in being considered for future classes, email Jessica Hyser at jhyser@cityofgreen.org.