



LAKEMORE Village Council approved an emergency resolution for the mayor to apply for the Connecting Communities Planning Grant Funds program through the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) for the Living in Lakemore sidewalk planning study during the Feb. 18 meeting.

The study will help the village create a plan for locating sidewalks in the community to provide pedestrians with a safe mode of travel. The estimated cost of the study is $15,000. The village is requesting $12,000 from AMATS and the matching funds from the village will be $3,000.

Council also tabled an ordinance to purchase properties in the village as the appraisals or the reports from the structural engineer have not yet been received.

Other resolutions and ordinances approved at the meeting included:

• To amend the budget for the transfer of funds for the storm sewer work on Lakeview Street and Lakeside Drive to include $12,700 to afford work by Hammontree and Associates and other items.

• The appointments of Anne Snyder and Heather Anderson, two members from the Fire Department; and Clarence Bittner as board members of the Volunteer Firefighters’ Dependents’ Fund for 2020.

• Council approved the increase in salary for Fire Chief Brett Reinbolt. Bryan Cyphert from the department spoke to the council members and those in attendance about all the things Reinbolt has done for the department and the community.

• Council approved to apply for a grant of up to $2,000 from ServeOhio for Global Youth Service Day to purchase and plant sunflower seeds for upper Waterworks Park to create a field of flowers in Lakemore. This field of flowers will improve storm water run-off, positively impact the water well system, and improve nature.

Ordinances and resolutions read for the second time included:

• To create event permit and fee.

• Amend an ordinance to appoint an interim village administrator.

• To apply for the NOPEC 2020 energized community grant.

• To accept the resignation of Ezekial Ryan from the Police Department.

• Requesting advance payment of property taxes.

• To apply for AFG for fire/ EMS equipment.

• To apply for AFG regional for fire accountability system.

• Accept the proposal from Hammontree to update construction specifications.

Read for the first time was a Tobacco 21 education initiative, for the appointment of Bittner to the Board of Zoning Appeals and to adopt a Summit County Health memorandum of understanding.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., March 2, at the Municipal Building.