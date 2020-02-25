



GREEN City Council approved a three-year labor agreement with local members of the International Association of Fire Fighters at its Feb. 11 regular meeting.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer thanked both the city administration and members of the IFF union for the “good discussions” that led to the contract ratification.

“This is a good agreement for the city and for the union,” Neugebauer said. “I would have liked to have seen it sooner, but there were a lot of issues to discuss, so it took time.”

The key issues, the mayor said, included staffing levels at the city’s new Fire Station 3, and pay increases. The contract includes a 2 percent pay increase over the three years of the contract.

Pipeline settlement

The chairman of the city’s pipeline settlement committee, which was seated to review Green’s $7.5 million settlement with NEXUS and advise city officials on the best use of these funds, presented Council with the committee’s final report.

Chairman Rod Moore said the committee suggests earmarking $600,000 for safety related purchases in the Fire Department; $600,000 to construct a connector road off Thursby Road to provide an emergency evacuation route for residents, as well as applying for state funding to address other land-locked neighborhoods in the city; and $40,000 to study pipelines and educate the public on related pipeline issues.

Neugebauer thanked Moore and fellow committee members, Greer Langkamp; John Vallillo; Kim Hone McMahan; Mike Young; Teri Lash-Ritter; and Leonard Fanelly for their work. The mayor added that the city is working with the state to secure grant funding toward potential projects like the Thursby Road proposal.

Engineers’ week

Neugebauer recognized Green City Engineer Paul Pickett for his work with the city, in honor of National Engineers’ Week, Feb. 16-22.

“It is important to recognize that everything we use, every day, has been engineered in some way,” Neugebauer said. “This recognizes the dedication and commitment of engineers.”

Council members also:

• Approved an ordinance allowing tactical medics on the Summit County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to carry firearms for personal protection on SWAT calls. Councilman Dave France noted that Green firemedics will not be carrying firearms during normal emergency calls.

• Approved final plat and performance bond for the Briar Creek Phase II subdivision, as well as a replat of the Estates at Meadow Wood Phase II subdivision.

• Extended the city’s existing agreement with Oriana House to provide community correctional services at the facility.

• Approved three-year renewal of a contract with USIC Locating Services for utility relocation on several construction projects in the city.

• Approved the $134,700 purchase of a 2019 Freightliner bucket truck. Councilman Bob Young said $150,000 had been previously budgeted for the truck, which replaces one past its useful life. Young added that the truck can be used by both the parks and service departments and the cost was under state bid pricing.