



GREEN The City of Green is accepting applications for the 2020-21 Student Municipal Representative program open to students in grades 10 through 12. Deadline to apply is April 1.

Students accepted into the program will be appointed to nonvoting positions on several of the City’s boards and commissions serving September through May. The program intends to encourage volunteerism and civic responsibility.

Applications deadline is April 1 and may be completed online or as a physical form. For additional information and forms, visit cityofgreen.org/Student-Municipal-Representative.