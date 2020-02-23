May 4th was a tragic day in Kent, Ohio, for all those who were there and experienced the life-altering trauma of seeing four unarmed protestors killed and nine wounded. It is an important day for our country to remember. I have read several comments wondering why many people are upset about Jane Fonda speaking at the May 4th remembrance at Kent State. I will try to explain. While I was an infantry officer during the time of the Vietnam War, I did not serve overseas. However, I know many who did serve in Vietnam, have heard their stories, and have seen how that war changed their lives.



If you served in a combat unit in Vietnam, the 13 months of your Vietnam tour had many days with life-altering trauma, sometimes many days in a row. Over 58,000 American servicemen and women died in that war, about 350,000 were wounded, with countless others affected by post-traumatic stress disorder that was never treated. Many were draftees who did not choose to be there. Soldiers saw their comrades killed and wounded, sometimes dying as they administered first aid trying desperately to save the life of someone who had become like a brother or sister. Nightmares of many who fought there still recur to this day and continue to disrupt their lives and those of their families.



Jane Fonda’s visit to North Vietnam seemed more than just an anti-war protest, but an effort to help the other side win. Many who served on those jungle battlefields believe she lifted the morale of the North Vietnamese Army and unwittingly inspired them to fight harder ... meaning more American deaths, more Americans wounded, and therefore, more nightmares that keep coming back.



I believe Jane Fonda was mixed up, naïve, and duped to fulfill the political and commercial ambitions of others. As a Christian, I forgive her because she has expressed her regret many times. However, I fully understand the anger of my classmates and comrades who served on the Vietnam battlefield. They want the horrors from that time to go away, but news of this visit just makes their nightmares more intense. The May 4th committee made a decision that divides our community and causes greater pain when we need to come together and heal. They created an unnecessary distraction that overshadows and diminishes this important remembrance.



John Graves, Kent