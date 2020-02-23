Issue 6 on the March 17 primary ballot to benefit Kent City Schools without raising one’s taxes is a responsible request.



As a resident in the district, I intend to vote for it and respectfully recommend others residing in the district do the same. Here’s why.



Issue 6 takes advantage of near historic low interest rates. It is a little like refinancing the mortgage on your home when interest rates fall, a smart move so congratulations if you have already done that.



By extending the bonded indebtedness that residents in the Kent City School District years ago accepted to build Stanton Middle School, it will provide the money needed to update the school district in ways that general maintenance could never do.



And it will not cost you any additional taxes! You will gain vastly improved school district buildings for no more than you are currently paying Issue 6 will enhance the security of our young people by enabling the Kent City Schools to provide safer vestibule entries with electronic access controls.



We do not like to think some deranged person would ever visit any of our local schools throughout the Portage County area. Of course, the same hope was shared by adults and parents where two of the worst school shootings in recent years occurred: The Parkland Schools in Florida and at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. Improving security for students, given the America’s permissive approach to guns, has become a necessity.



The current Roosevelt High School gymnasium was constructed in 1959. Since that time, women’s sports have been added. The number of sports available to men has increased.



Many other community activities have started taking place at Roosevelt High School’s gymnasium such as the annual Community Expo and the Taste of Kent. Neighboring school districts, recognizing their important role as a community centers, have already added second gymnasiums. Roosevelt High School can certainly utilize a second gymnasium too and Issue 6 will enable Roosevelt to rectify this shortcoming.



In addition, Issue 6 will enable the Kent City Schools to upgrade its natatorium, a facility that so many swimmers in the area take advantage of throughout the year. It will fund an all-sports turf field (many neighboring school districts already have them) and a fieldhouse for those engaged in sports activities normally undertaken outside whenever it is not raining or snowing.



Better parking, not only for students, faculty and staff, but also for those of us in the public who visit the schools for numerous activities will be another benefit. Improving the seating at Roosevelt’s Auditorium by adding access aisles and replacing the seats, which were installed decades ago, will occur if Issue #6 is approved. Air-conditioning the classrooms, most of which do not enjoy this benefit currently, and adding more efficient LED lighting, will be another plus.



So, without increasing your taxes, Issue 6 will make substantial improvements. My parents raised me to be a fan of public education. My father used to tell me that America’s system of public education opened educational opportunities for all. A youngster did not have come from a family that had money or connections to get a decent education, my father would say. So long as the young person had the commitment, he or she could receive an education and develop his or her God-given abilities.



Issue 6, the "No New Tax" proposal, is consistent with that mission.



Remember, too, that good schools protect strong property values that tend to define a community. If you own your home, its values will be protected by having good schools with building, plant, and equipment that meet high standards. Someday, you may wish to sell your home. Buyers generally prefer to locate in communities that support their schools.



That is one more reason to support Issue 6, the "No New Tax" bond issue.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.