YOUNGSTOWN The Rev. Scott Kopp has been appointed director of vocations for the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Kopp, a native of Dover, was ordained in 2017 after receiving a masters of divinity at Mount St. Mary Seminary in Cincinnati.

He served as parochial vicar at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Plain Township until his appointment as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in East Liverpool in 2018. Kopp will remain pastor there as he assumes his responsibilities as director of vocations.

The Rev. Joseph Ruggieri has been appointed director of seminarians for the diocese.

Ruggieri, a native of Austintown, was ordained in 1995 after receiving a masters of divinity at Mount St. Mary Seminary. He served as parochial vicar at St. Patrick in Kent from 1995 to 2000, then as parochial vicar at St. Joan of Arc in Canton from 2000 to 2003.

Ruggieri has served at Lady of Mount Carmel and Mother of Sorrows in parishes in Ashtabula, and Christ the Good Shepherd in Campbell. He currently serves at Regina Coeli in Alliance and St. Joseph in Washington Township.

In addition, he has served on the Priests' Personnel Board, the Diocesan Cemetery Board, the Presbyteral Council and has been a chaplain for the Kent State Police Department.

Ruggieri will continue to serve at Regina Coeli and St. Joseph as he assumes his new responsibilities.

Ruggieri succeeds the Rev. Christopher Luoni , a Perry Township native who served as vocations director and director of seminarians for 11 years. Luoni will remain pastor of St. Joan of Arc in Streetsboro.