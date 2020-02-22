War photojournalist and author Ben Brody is bringing his work to Kent State University through his exhibit, "A Second Moon."



The exhibit, curated by Moema Furtado, an installation artist and independent curator, runs from March 5-15 at the Crawford Gallery in the Center for Visual Arts located on the Kent Campus. During an opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. on March 5, guests will have the opportunity to hear Brody speak about his work and bid on one of his photographs during a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit photojournalism scholarships for Kent State students.



Brody, a Massachusetts-based photographer and the author of "Attention Servicemember," spent 15 years photographing the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Initially a soldier tasked with producing pieces for the military, Brody later became an independent photojournalist. His book was shortlisted for the Aperture/Paris Photo First Book Award and has received accolades from The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New York Times and others.



The "A Second Moon" exhibit will display several of Brody’s photos, which are known for surprising visitors with their unapologetic honesty. Viewers of his photos have also been known to express that through his subtle approach, Brody’s photos tell a unique story.



"In his well-crafted approach, Ben Brody holds us in suspense as we move to each one of his photographs," Furtado said. "The tension is suspended in air for a moment, and this pause gives us time to reflect on simple things that we take for granted. Then, we are released to feel the chilling pain in our spines. Ben’s photographs not only reflect the effects of war, but also the consequences that servicemembers carry back home."



Brody’s goal is to bring his experiences into the classroom during "Unscathed: Safety and Security Workshops" at Kent State to prepare photojournalism students for documenting sensitive situations, such as war and other conflicts. Brody feels these lessons would be valuable for photojournalism students as they learn about the importance of ethics in their field.



"A Second Moon" runs March 5-15, and this event is part of the yearlong commemoration of the events of May 4, 1970. To make a reservation for the opening reception, visit www.kent.edu/event/secondmoon. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.