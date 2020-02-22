The Rev. Michael W. Smith has been installed as the church’s 20th pastor.

JACKSON TWP. The Rev. Michael W. Smith has been installed as the 20th pastor of John Knox Presbyterian Church, 5155 Eastlake St. NW.

Smith and his wife, Kelly, previously served a congregation in The Villages, Fla. Prior to that, Smith was pastor at Fredericktown Presbyterian Church in Fredricktown, which is north of Mount Vernon in Knox County.

He is completing the doctorate of ministry program at The Dubuque Theological Seminary, with an emphasis on faith, family and the future of ministry.

For more information, visit www.JKPC.org.