The following are the sale results from Barnesville Livestock on Feb. 8:
Total Head 161 Head
Cattle 81 Head
Fats 0 Head
(0) Steers n/a
(0) Heifers n/a
(0) Hol. n/a
Cows 10 Head
Good 55.00 - 66.00
Medium 40.00 - 54.75
Thin 39.75 & down
Baby Calves 0 Head (BH) (0) n/a
wt (WT) (0) n/a
Cow/Calf 0 pair (BH) n/a
Pairs
Bred Cows 8 Head (BH) 425.00 - 810.00
Bulls 2 Head (WT) (2) 62.50 - 69.50
(BH) (0) n/a
Feeders 22 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (4) 87.00 - 134.00
Steers / Bulls 300 - 399 (4) 62.00 - 142.00
400 - 499 (4) 142.00 - 150.25
500 - 599 (7) 120.00 - 140.50
600 - 699 (2) 125.00 -
700 - 799 (1) 101.00 -
800 & Up (0) n/a
Dairy (0) n/a
Feeders 39 Head
Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (5) 91.00 - 119.00
Heifers 300 - 399 (4) 115.00 - 120.00
400 - 499 (11) 80.00 - 120.00
500 - 599 (12) 70.00 - 118.00
600 - 699 (7) 85.00 - 114.00
700 - 799 (0) n/a
800 & Up (0) n/a
Dairy (0) n/a
Lambs 48 Head
20 - 50 lbs (0) n/a
51 - 70 lbs (11) 242.50 - 290.00
71 - 90 lbs (19) 210.00 - 262.50
91 - 110 lbs (1) 197.50 -
111 & Up (8) 155.00 - 190.00
Sheep Ewe / lambs B/H (0) n/a
Bred Ewes B/H (0) n/a
Ewes / Bucks (7) 92.00 - 107.50
Goats 16 Head Goats sold by head
Cull Does (1) 102.50 -
Billies (0) n/a
Weathers 100 up (2) 260.00 -
Hvy. Kids 70 up (7) 160.00 -
Light Kids 69 dn (8) 65.00 - 145.00
Back to farm does (0) n/a
Reg. Does (0) n/a
Nanny w/ kids (0) n/a
Hogs 16 Head
Pigs BH (0) n/a
Pigs WT (3) 48.00 -
Hogs (11) 50.00 - 60.00
Sows (2) 25.00 - 30.00
Boars 350 dn (0) n/a
Boars 350 up (0)