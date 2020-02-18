



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Feb. 12, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved requesting two speed studies with the Ohio Department of Transportation for two areas of the township.

President Steven Miller said the two studies include Bellhaven Avenue Northwest, between Perrydale Street NW and Midway Street NW, and the second would be on Perrydale Street, between Cleveland Avenue and Bellhaven Avenue.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills as of Feb. 12 in the amount of $129,533.

• Approved the purchase of a steel man door from Hartville Hardware for the administrative office for $1,816, including installation. Miller said the door going into the garage fell off its hinges and needed replaced.

• Reappointed John Elsey to a five-year term on the Lake Township Zoning Board effective Feb. 12.

• Approved the Ohio Department of Transportation’s study indicating there are 140.148 miles of roadway in the township.

• Authorized $28 per person for those township personnel who want to attend the Stark County Regional Planning Commission dinner in March.

• Authorized $25 per person for those township personnel who want to attend the Stark County Regional Planning Commission governmental law seminar scheduled at the Exploration Gateway Center on Feb. 29.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Township Hall