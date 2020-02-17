It has been remodeled in a joint effort by airport officials, Visit Canton and the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau.

GREEN Fliers using Akron-Canton Airport likely have seen the new visitor information stand.

The airport has teamed with Visit Canton and the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau to supply travelers with information since the early 1990s.

The booth sits between the main entrance and the baggage area. Recent arrivals walk by as they head for the carousels to claim their luggage.

Pamphlets and fliers with information about local tourism sites are available, as are local publications touting area events, businesses and activities. Employees at the stand are ready with information about nearby restaurants, hotel shuttles and sightseeing.

Last year, the airport and its partners pooled $175,000 to renovate the information stand.

Thrasher Group handled the design work, while Beaver Constructors rebuilt the space. Upgrades include a new welcome desk, flooring, shelves and display cases, as well as a smart television monitor for promotional graphics, videos and welcome messages.

Ren Camacho, the airport's president and chief executive officer, said in a news release that the project helps deepen the long standing partnerships with Visit Canton and the Akron/Summit convention bureau.

“Creating a unified presence for the Akron-Canton area is vital in educating potential inbound travelers of the region’s many assets and worthiness," Camacho said in the release. "And as tourism numbers increase, demand for air service increases, so it's a win-win situation for the entire region.”

Allyson Bussey, Visit Canton president, called the airport a natural location to build visitors’ awareness of the region’s attractions and destinations.

Gregg Mervis, president and CEO of the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the airport's investments in the community underscore its commitment to being a strategic partner with the region's businesses, educational institutions and economic development organizations.