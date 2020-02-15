"Mom, what does it take to fall in love?"



Before I was a parent of littles, I imagined that such important questions would come sitting down, with one-on-one cuddles on the couch and plenty of time to answer. I have always been one to think before I speak, to say my words with thoughtful intention, to control the situation and minimize possible mistakes. Littles don’t care about that – there is no "right" time and place for their big questions, there is only "now."



And so, as I pushed my youngest boy in the swing, my oldest boy hung off of the swingset frame, eyes locked on me as I took as many seconds as I he would allow to formulate my answer.



"It takes time, I think. And to really know someone well — to know what they love, what makes them angry, what makes them laugh." It was a pretty good answer on the fly, I thought. (Parenting has been quite the exercise in improv, I must say!)



"Ok," he nodded as he thought up his next question.



"If you love someone, do you always have to like them?"



"If you like someone a lot, and you know all about them, and you want to spend forever with them, does it mean you love them?"



"Can you love anyone in the whole world?"



"When you fall in love, do you have to kiss them?!?" (he said with a giggle, equal measures intrigue and embarrassment.)



My children have taught me a truth: love is complex. It is big and all-consuming; it is ever-present and yet elusive at times. The very core of our Christian faith is the belief that we are created in love and for love. Love is part of our DNA – and yet we still have a lot to learn about it. Love is dynamic – it can grow or shrink depending on our practice (or not) of it.



Love looks different with different relationships and contexts. And so, my son’s questions are real and important.



What are the non-negotiables of love? If we agree that love can look and feel different in a variety of relationships and circumstances, how do we know that it is love? Are we willing to widen our understanding of love when we encounter someone whose expression and experience of love is different from our own?



In theory, Christians should be really good at asking (and pondering) these questions. It’s who we are and what we do – God is love and love is of God. (1 John 4) In practice, we have gotten, well, out of practice. Over the past few centuries, Christians have focused more and more on answers rather than questions. We have gotten a bit lazy, relying on answers handed down from pastors and parents before us. We have grown comfortable with the "known" within the boundaries of our daily existence, whether within our families, church, or community.



Our answers have boxed us in. Instead of simplifying the human journey through life and faith, "answers" have limited our creativity and our imagination about who God is, who we are, and love’s power to overcome obstacles and restore the world around us.



In this season of political debates and divides, I’m learning how to ask questions with love in the same way my youngest child practices writing his letters. I’m learning to ask people I disagree with: what do you love? What makes you angry? What makes you laugh? What do you hope for in our world? By asking questions first, and listening openheartedly, I’ve delighted in getting to know my neighbors more deeply. I’m finding bridges where there were once divides.



Dear friend, take a breath. Close your eyes and imagine the person you love most in the whole world. Think of a loving question you could ask that has a possibility of deepening your connection to them. Now, take another breath. With your eyes closed, imagine a person you struggle to love. Think of a loving question you could ask that has a possibility of deepening your connection to them. Don’t make up or assume an answer — just let the question settle in your thoughts. Lastly, imagine your own self. Think of a loving question you could ask yourself that has the possibility of deepening your own understanding of who you are.



Open your eyes. Take a breath. Let the questions lead your love.



Rev. Melanie Harrell Delaney is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)and currently serves as co-director of Bethany Fellows.