



JACKSON TWP. This year’s annual Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) All District Arts Extravaganza will highlight the talents of more than 350 students in dance, instrumentals, chorale, jazz, theatre and vocals. Plus, artworks from students in kindergarten through 12th will be on exhibit.

The theme this is year is New York, New York and is scheduled for 5 to 10:30 p.m., Feb. 22. It’s the 14th annual community arts showcase hosted by Jackson High School. Admission is free.

Some of the scheduled student performances for the evening include:

5:10 Chorale/Concert Choir Combined - Exsultate!

5:15 Edge Dance Company - Tempo

5:20 Level II Jazz - Puttin’ on the Ritz

5:25 Dance Soloist

5:30 Advanced Jazz - That’s Life

5:35 Band - Fanfare for St Edmundsbury – Side Stage

5:35 Dance Soloist – Main Stage

5:40 Five O’Clock Jazz Band

5:55 Mamma Mia! - Take a Chance

6:00 Jacks-N-Jills - High Hopes

6:05 Theatre - Clue Preview

Dance Soloist

6:25 Advanced Ballet

6:30 Six O’Clock Jazz Band

6:45 Dance Soloist

6:50 Level III Modern

6:55 JMMS Musical Performance, Aladdin Jr. - Friend like Me

7:00 Dance Soloist

7:05 Edge Dance Company - New York, New York

7:10 8th Grade Jazz Band

7:20 Theatrical Performance, Mamma Mia! - Dancing Queen

7:25 Musical Theatre Summer Camp Performance - Jungle Book, Kids

Drum Trio

7:35 Theatrical Performance, Mamma Mia! - Winner Takes it All

7:40 Advanced Modern

7:45 Big Band

There is a silent auction held throughout the evening and a live auction at 9:20 p.m. The silent auction will present more than 105 unique and valuable gift baskets for bidding. This year’s live auction features more than 15 live auction lots.

Jackson Local Schools Arts Consultant and Program Director Susan Gardner believes this will be another recording breaking show.

“The Jackson School for the Arts program has grown from 20 kids at the start 18 years ago to 350 this year,” Gardner said. “The journey to the Extravaganza is dependent upon the unbelievable parents and the JSA community who have worked together to once again make it a great event.

“It’s been a difficult year for me, and I appreciate the outpouring of support from teachers, parents, the administration and the community to make this event so wonderful.”

One of the new activities this year includes collecting NEW stuffed animals and new art supplies to distribute to kids staying in Akron Children’s Hospital’s oncology unit. The JSA students selected Akron Children’s as its charity this year.

Gardner said three of the JSA students shared their personal battles with cancer and their stays in Children’s Hospital. Senior Mandi Jodon, junior Emma Maier and sophomore Mackenzie Roach have been leading the drive for the collections.

“Mandi said that when she was undergoing treatment, she colored and colored and colored and lost herself in her creativity,” Gardner said. “Emma said she was given a stuffed animal and clutched it all the way to surgery. Guests who attend the event and bring a new donation can drop the much needed items in boxes located in the lobby of the Commons Area.”

The first 1,000 people making a donation will receive a limited edition JSA Extravaganza pin.

The JSA has reached many milestones through the years including breaking all attendance records in 2018 with more than 1,500 people attending the annual event. The Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing a highly specialized art program within Jackson High School.

Established in 2001, JSA provides talented students with unique curriculum, activities, student organizations and mentoring that support personal and professional development, creativity, academic achievement and a high level of skill in practice. JSA provides advanced coursework including Advanced Placement (AP) and College Credit Plus (CCP) courses, as well as real-world Art Experiences, art practice, performance and competition experience. In 2017, JSA launched The Meraki Gallery, a student-run exhibit space within Jackson High School.

For more information, contact Susan Gardner at 330-837-3501 or visit www.JSAJackson.org.