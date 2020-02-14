



LAKEMORE During the regular scheduled Lakemore Village Council meeting on Feb. 3, council members passed a settlement agreement between the village and resident Darryl Morgan for storm sewer issues running underneath his property at 2705 Ottawa Ave.

Alleged obstructions caused flooding of the property and the residential home. The settlement amount is for the village to pay Morgan $7,300 to reimburse the costs and expenses of repairs.

Questions of concern were brought up by Councilman Tracy Douglas about the legislation and proposed a change. However, the motion to approve the settlement as written was approved by council as the document was approved by the village attorney.

In other business:

• A resolution accepting the proposal from Hammontree and Associates to update and maintain the village asset management study through 2020. A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the Summit County Public Defender’s Commission for defense of indigents in the Akron Municipal Court for a period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

• Legislation read for the second time to be discussed and approved at the Feb. 12 meeting included an increase of appropriations of $52,000 for the storm sewer work on Lakeview Street and Lakeside Drive; an ordinance that authorizes the mayor and fiscal officer to execute all documents necessary to purchase three parcels of property in the amount not to exceed $79,000; a resolution confirming the mayor’s appointments of Anne Snyder, Heather Anderson, two members from the Fire Department and Clarence Bittner as board members of the volunteer fire fighters dependents fund for 2020; and a resolution authorizing the salary increase for Brett Reinbolt as fire chief.

• Before adjourning, Mayor Rich Cole spoke to a request brought up by Douglas for Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast to provide certain information that he had given her in the past.

“I don’t want to set a bad precedent here as a village,” Cole aid. “If there is an assignment for any of our chiefs or employees, it has to come through our council president, Sam Ray, or mayor.”

He said if there was any confusion to that he wanted people to object publicly. He said the reason he was asking for this is that the chart reads that the mayor is the supervisor of the employees and that council members must go through the president of council for requests of employees.

“We have to be professional and mindful of our employees,” he said.

Cole was saying that council members cannot request that employees do tasks without going through the council president or mayor.

• Douglas said he would like to request a breakdown in the reports for each department that would show how much has been spent and the appropriations for the year.

Announcements:

• Cole announced that SUPER Learning center is holding a free skating party from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at the Springfield Lake Roller Rink.

• Cole invited everyone to attend the annual Port Summit Rotary Club Quarter Auction held from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ellet Events Center on Market Street.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Municipal Building