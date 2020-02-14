



JACKSON TWP. Kent State University at Stark hosted the 66th Northeast Central Ohio Scholastic Art Exhibit and Awards Ceremony, regional awards ceremony for area high school students on Jan. 25 for students and their families in the Kent State at Stark Conference Center.

Kent State also exhibited more than 400 pieces of artwork from middle and high school students, representing districts in Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Tuscarawas and Medina counties. The students’ artworks were on display in the Fine Arts Building, located on the campus at 6000 Frank Ave. NW.

“Kent State University at Stark is proud to again host this incredible event,” said Jack McWhorter, Ph.D., professor of art and regional affiliate coordinator of the Northeast Central Ohio Scholastic Art Exhibit and Awards Ceremony. “The best way to characterize this competition is it truly sets the standard for work at the middle school and high school levels.”

The Stark Campus is one of 90 regional partners that sponsor the local awards program. Middle and high school art and photography students received Silver and Gold Key awards for their efforts. Several special awards, including the American Vision awards, was also presented.

The artwork of Gold Key winners, American Vision and portfolio recipients will be forwarded to the national level in New York City. Winners will be announced at the National Student Art Exhibition of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in June. Students will be notified if their work has been selected.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the largest, longest running and most prestigious recognition program for creative young people in the United States.

Jackson award winners:

Gold Key

• Morgan Cook, Jackson High School

• Abigail Evans, Jackson High School

• Ryleigh Houston, Jackson High School

• Makenzie Czekansky, Jackson High School

• Madeline Evans, Jackson High School

• Keana Royce, Jackson High School

• Gracie Taylor, Jackson High School

• Oivia Trumpower, Jackson High School

• Payge Adams, Jackson High School

• Zachary Border, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sydney Buckler, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Alexis Sin, Jackson Memorial Middle School

Silver Key

• Abigail Evans, Jackson High School

• Sophia Hellmann, Jackson High School

• Ally Combs, Jackson High School

• Grace Costin, Jackson High School

• Makenzie Czekansky, Jackson High School

• Hannah Elias, Jackson High School

• Mayla Hager, Jackson High School

• Halle Ignacio, Jackson High School

• Sarah Morgan, Jackson High School

• Kendra Pelc, Jackson High School

• Jaina Rajan, Jackson High School

• Natalie Spuhler, Jackson High School

• Sophia Wirbel, Jackson High School

• Kennedy White, Jackson High School

• Sophia Pavichevich, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Zachary Border, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sophia Lattarulo, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Emmelyn Woolbert, Jackson Memorial Middle School

Honorable Mention

• Reham Alomari, Jackson High School

• Ethan Connor, Jackson High School

• Leila Hamdan, Jackson High School

• Sophia Hellmann, Jackson High School

• Ryleigh Houston, Jackson High School

• Halle Ignacio, Jackson High School

• Olivia Karka, Jackson High School

• Anna Kellett, Jackson High School

• Casey Lowry, Jackson High School

• Angelena Manova, Jackson High School

• Rachel Milligan, Jackson High School

• Paige Schory, Jackson High School

• Riley Williams, Jackson High School

• Elexcea Ziglar, Jackson High School

• Abril Baldwin, Jackson High School

• Sara Barnhill, Jackson High School

• YanXi Chen, Jackson High School

• Grace Costin, Jackson High School

• Hannah Elias, Jackson High School

• Mikaela Gomez, Jackson High School

• Nina Gwin, Jackson High School

• Mayla Hager, Jackson High School

• Averi Hawkins, Jackson High School

• Elizabeth Lowe, Jackson High School

• Jailei Maas, Jackson High School

• Alanna McClain, Jackson High School

• Sarah Morgan, Jackson High School

• Kendra Pelc, Jackson High School

• Madeline Porter, Jackson High School

• Jaina Rajan, Jackson High School

• Elizabeth Ripple, Jackson High School

• Keana Royce, Jackson High School

• Kara Smith, Jackson High School

• Naomi Torgler, Jackson High School

• Llina Stavrova, Jackson High School

• Alan Walker, Jackson High School

• Kylie Welton, Jackson High School

• Payge Adams, Jackson High School

• Izzy Arnold, Jackson High School

• Riley Clapp, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sophia Pavichevich, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Zachary Border, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sydney Buckler, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Camden Dolan, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sarah Henson, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Gabrielle Lowe, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Olivia Putnam, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Anna Reed, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Sophia Reed, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Katie Sieverts, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Lucy Visco, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Jack Walter, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Keya Williams, Jackson Memorial Middle School

• Emmelyn Woolbert, Jackson Memorial Middle School