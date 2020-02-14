



JACKSON TWP. During the regular board meeting on Feb. 11, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education heard the district was awarded the state auditor’s award and the Ohio State Board of Education Momentum Award.

Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said the district received the state auditor’s award for the eighth consecutive year. Plus, the district was awarded the Ohio State Board of Education Momentum award from the Ohio Department of Education. The award is based on several criteria including the district receiving a letter of A for demonstrating progress in areas such as gifted students, students with disabilities and students in the lowest 20 percent.

“We were one of only 48 out of over 600 districts in the state of Ohio to receive this award,” DiLoreto said.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Approved a new student scholarship fund founded by the family of staff member Steve Dye who passed away earlier this school year. The fund has $5,533 and is accepting donations.

• Approved a list of 450 potential high school graduates for graduation this spring.

• Approved programs of study for both the high school and middle school for the 2020-21 school year.

• Authorized continuing the district’s membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 school year.

• Authorized eight overnight field trips, all at no cost to the board and either student paid or paid by booster groups. The trips included World Language student trip to Spain for the Villalkor Cultural Exchange program; girls lacrosse to Charlotte, N.C.; Cross Country team to Camp Wakonda; baseball team to Prasco Park in Cincinnati; and four boys’tennis team trips to Cincinnati Xaveir/Sycamore, Cincinnati/Columbus, Indian Hill Cincinnati and Wellington Columbus.

• Went into executive session to discuss security and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes with not action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 17 at Jackson High School