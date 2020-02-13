



NEW FRANKLIN City Council members approved a resolution to establish a part-time position for a special projects coordinator during its Feb. 5 meeting.

The city will advertise for applicants for the position. Mayor Paul Adamson said the cost of using off site companies for the duties of the coordinator are becoming very costly. He said they need help in publicity, marketing, development, Tudor House and other areas.

“There is a lot to do,” he said. “Most of what we have done we have done with outside contractors.”

Also approved was a resolution to add one full-time dispatcher to the New Franklin dispatch Center. At this time, employees are being paid overtime hours to fill the hours of a vacant position. However, it is expensive and would be better to pay a person full-time. Adamson said it is much appreciated that the employees are working overtime to fill the hours. The city will begin the advertising process.

Adamson said that New Franklin having its own dispatch service is wonderful but, as time goes on, dispatch will become more regionalized. He said the city has renewed discussions with communities in southern Summit County about regional dispatching. He said he hopes within a few months he will report back to council to see if it is in the best interest of New Franklin.

During the mayor’s report, Adamson said that it is important for residents to fill out the information needed by the 2020 Census. The right numbers are important to the city for funding and grants. There will be more details to come. Census information will be available to fill out online.

In other business:

• Council members passed a resolution authorizing New Franklin to take all actions necessary to accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) Energized Community Grants, effective immediately. Last year, the community was able to get the sign for the Tudor House with the grant money.

• A resolution was read to authorize the city to obtain 422 Paving Chip and Seal program services under the Summit County Engineer’s bid. Time to review the resolution was requested and granted. A discussion was held that a report would be needed to decide which roads needed to be prioritized. The city has 252 lane miles and cannot repave those miles on $300,000 a year. Adamson said the city is planning on the increased funds from gas taxes to help with road expenses.

• Council members wanted more time to review a resolution approving the reappointment of Steven Leslie as fire chief.

• Resident comments included concerns over the possibility of sewers being put in the city.

Don Wright asked if there was going to be a time that citizens will be able to speak about the sewer system. He said he did not want the sewer system and the cost. Meetings with the county will be held so residents can express their concerns and ask questions of county officials, the first being held in April.

• Dena DiRocco volunteered her scout troops to help with events at the Tudor House this summer.

• Council went into executive session to discuss personnel issues with no action taken.

The next council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at City Hall.