



The Suburbanite you are reading now is greatly different from the one in 1969 when Anne Salmons purchased its predecessor, the Green Views.

As would be expected, there have been many changes.

One of the key people getting the transformation started, and then continuing it for a number of years, was Lynn Stamp.

Ms. Stamp, a longtime Coventry Twp. resident, passed away last Thursday evening at Pebble Creek Healthcare Center in Green after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.

When Lynn, a Pittsburgh area native, came to The Suburbanite in 1978 upon her husband Lew, a photojournalist, being hired by the Akron Beacon Journal, the paper was in need of a lot of things in order to have a chance to get to where Salmons and the new owner, Ron Thrash, wanted it to eventually go.

Thrash didn’t have the resources to hire someone for each one of those needs, so he hired Lynn instead and got the same return. She was a one-size-fits-all addition after having worked in media in Dayton, Kansas and Missouri. Her official title at the paper was director of production and photo editor, but she did so much more.

The Suburbanite needed someone who knew the newspaper business inside and out. It got that with Lynn.

It needed someone not just with a vision, but also a realistic plan on how to implement it. It got that with Lynn.

It needed someone who was a communicator and could engage different kinds of people at different levels. It got that with Lynn.

It needed someone who knew layout, which, at that time, was done completely by hand. It got that with Lynn.

It needed someone who knew how to do quality photography. It got that with Lynn.

It needed someone who was willing to long, hard hours. It got that with Lynn.

And it needed someone who was a good listener in learning the area, and a good team player. It got that with Lynn.

The paper grew almost meteorically, adding coverage area, readership and scope, during Lynn’s time with it and has continued to grow in the years since.

After leaving The Suburbanite, Lynn became heavily involved in conserving and managing natural resources, energy issues and environmental protection. She sat on a number of boards -- Friends for the Preservation of Ohio State Parks, Friends of Metro Parks, Portage Lakes Advisory Council and Portage Lakes Technical Advisory Committee – for the purpose of spreading the vision of sustainable living in the Portage Lakes Watershed, Summit County and beyond. It became a real passion, along with her work with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the American Cancer Society.

But Lynn’s No. 1 passion was her family, including Lew, her husband of 47 years whom she met while they were both students at Ohio University and worked together at the student newspaper, the Post. In addition to Lew, she is survived by son, Lewis Stamp III, daughter-in-law, Halie Stamp and grandson, Lewis Stamp IV.

Calling hours will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green.