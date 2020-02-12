LAKEMORE

• A driver that caused a car accident on Jan. 26 was suspected of being intoxicated. The driver was transported to Mogadore Police Department for testing and she became combative. She refused to give her personal information. She was charged with obstructing, OVI and hit-skip. She was also charged with disorderly conduct.

• A man said an acquaintance was following him around town Jan. 26. The man pulled into lower Waterworks Park so the acquaintance could go around him. Instead, the acquaintance followed him into the park and then pulled the man out of the car and attacked him. The man sustained a black eye and a laceration on the back of his head.

• A man on Fourth Street believes that someone attempted to break into his home on Jan. 28, but was deterred when the person saw his three dogs.

• A woman on Lakeside Drive told police Jan. 31 that she believes she knows the man who recently damaged residents’ vehicles. She believes the man is sneaking in and sleeping in the laundry room and she requested extra patrols. The woman’s vehicle had its rear window and the front windshield smashed. Side windows also had damage and the hood was scratched.

• A man reported to police Jan. 31 that the back of his vehicle was damaged by what appears to be a BB gun. He said the incident occured on Jan. 29 on Elizabeth Avenue.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 2, the driver was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence. She was processed for OVI and then turned over to Portage County for a warrant.

NEW FRANKLIN

• A man told police Jan. 30 that he had a friend stay with him for a few days. The friend has left and now the man is missing his gaming consoles and accessories.

• An officer stopped a vehicle which was going 85 in a 35 on Jan. 30. The officer smelled alcohol coming from the driver. The driver also had slurred speech and said he had two beers when asked. The driver was also driving under suspension. He failed field sobriety tests and he was taken to the police department to give a urine sample. He was released with a citation and a mandatory court date.

• A man reported that his mailbox and yard on Sonata Drive were damaged by someone in a vehicle on Jan. 31.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 1, the driver smelled of alcohol and he admitted he was coming from a local bar. He said he had consumed two alcoholic beverages. He did not perform field sobriety tests to a satisfactory level and he was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. He blew a .155 and he was issued a citation with a court date.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 1, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the driver. The driver said she didn’t have any marijuana and it smelled that way because she works at a dispensary. The officer had the woman step out and show him her purse. He found a baggie of marijuana in the purse and searched her vehicle. The officer located a pen and cartridge with an unknown wax, six individually labeled and wrapped brownie food items, and another cartridge. The driver also had a blue marijuana grinder in the back pocket of a backpack. The items were sent for testng. Criminal charges are pending.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 3, an officer smelled alcohol on the driver. The driver became irritated and did not comply with commands. The driver stated he had two beers and was not intoxicated. The driver was asked to perform the standardized field sobriety tests, but started to become irate after the second test. The man was arrested for driving while under the influence and he blew a .151. He was issued a summons and taken home where he was turned over to a sober party.

• During a traffic stop Feb. 5, the driver gave consent for the vehicle to be searched. A glass pipe with residue was found tucked between the driver’s seat and the middle console. The driver was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia and was released on summons and traffic citation.

• During a domestic dispute Feb. 7, a man said he had a verbal dispute with his wife over their son’s criminal activity. The wife was visibly upset and fearful. She said they were arguing over the son when the man grabbed her by her arm and spit into her face. That’s when she went to her room and locked the door and called the police. An officer saw a fresh red bruise on her upper arm. The man was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• During a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal Feb. 8, the driver gave consent for his vehicle to be searched. Police found an alcoholic beverage in between the passenger seat and door. The driver was issued summons for an open container.

HARTVILLE

• A man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing from a gas station on Jan. 9. He was taken into custody outside his home.

• A man was observed drinking a beer while walking on the sidewalk on Jan. 11. He also got more beer from the back seat of a blue Honda. The man said it was his girlfriend’s car and he was waiting for her to get off work. She would be the one driving. An officer looked in the back seat and saw open containers of beer and fireball shots. He was arrested for open container and was issued a summons.

• A man reported Jan. 14 that someone used his personal information to access his accounts.

• A woman reported Jan. 29 that someone forged a check on a corporate account for Heritage Trucking. The forged check was used to buy merchandise in Amherst for $242.07.

• A woman keyed a man’s vehicle in the YMCA parking lot on Jan. 29 after an argument/road rage incident. She was arrested for criminal mischief and issued a summons.

• In a parking lot on Grand Trunk Avenue, a GMC caught fire on Jan. 30. Hartville Fire Department extinguished the flames.

• A 911 call came in with an open line on Jan. 31. Police responded and a man was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments. He was issued a summons and transferred to Barberton for his warrants.

• A man posted partial naked photos of his ex-girlfriend to her place of employment and to Facebook on Feb. 4. He wanted to get her in trouble. The man’s mother also called the ex and threatened her to get her fired if she did not drop the charges.

• A man told police Feb. 6 he clicked a link in his email to verify Paypal info and then money went missing from his account.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

• A mother was arrested in Walmart for shoplifting and contributing to delinquency of a child on Jan. 7 when she did not scan her items at the self-checkout and let her kids take candy without paying. The woman also left her cellphone at the store. When she returned for her phone, she was issued a summons and released.

• A man, 27, said another man, 63, ran him off the road Jan. 8 while they were driving and began to get aggressive with him. The younger man stated he got out of the car to check for damage when the older man drove toward him, almost hitting him. The older man then left. Police caught up with the older man, who had three other people in the car with him. They said running the younger man off the road was an accident, but then the younger man tried to run them off the road. The younger man then blocked traffic and got out of his vehicle as if to fight them. The older man then drove away. There are no charges.

• A woman walked out Walmart on Jan. 9 after not paying for a backpack that still had tags on it. She was stopped and admitted it. She had more merchandise in her jacket and waistline. She also had a glass pipe for smoking meth. She was trespassed from the store and issued a summons for theft and drug paraphernalia.

• During a traffic stop on Jan. 9, the driver was operating without a license. He was arrested and police found meth in his wallet. He was issued a summons for possession of drugs and released.

• A man had broken a hotel window and said he wanted someone to shoot him on Jan. 14. He was also threatening to jump out of the window. Police suspected the man was on meth and they got the door open. The man asked if they had a bullet and then jumped out of the third floor window. More police were waiting and they handcuffed him. He had some leg/ankle injuries. Paramedics administered ketamine to calm the man down and took him to the hospital. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

• Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, someone cut the catalytic converters off the church vans at Springfield Assembly of God.

• Police were checking on a domestic dispute on Jan. 16 when they found that one of the parties had a protection order against the other. The other party had outstanding warrants from Ohio State Patrol. Both people were arrested.

• An employee of Walmart was arrested for theft Jan. 17 after an investigation spanning back to Dec. 4. The employee had been falsifying receipts, switching UPC codes, and failing to scan merchandise at self-checkout.

• A black middle-aged woman with a shaved head and mohawk ordered food from Denny’s on Jan. 18 and paid for it with a counterfeit $100. She was given back about $93 in change. She never picked up her order. She is described as having a mole on the right side of her nose.

• A woman saw her husband, who she has a protection order against, at Get-Go on Jan. 22. She said he followed her down an aisle and pushed her into a shelving unit. Camera footage is being reviewed so charges can be determined.

• During a traffic stop Jan. 22, the driver had an open container in the front seat and the vehicle was searched. Four clonazepam pills were located and neither the passenger or driver would say they had them. The driver was issued a citation for the open container.

• A man came home Jan. 25 and accused his wife of cheating on him. He threw her keys and cigarettes at her, spit on her, and threw her cellphone at her which hit her leg. He then threatened her and she got it on a recording saying “she is dead.” The man said it was just a verbal argument. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 26, someone stole a pitching machine and balls from the Akron Turner Club.

• A woman reported that while she slept on Jan. 29, someone broke the rear window of her vehicle. She said it could have been someone from one of the nearby bars.

• Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, someone cut the catalytic converter off a truck on a sales lot at Portage Car and Truck Sales.

• Overnight Jan. 30, someone vandalized the gas tank fill tube of a vehicle at Autozone. Someone also took a trash can from outside the Autozone. About $900 worth of batteries were also taken out of a sign board.

• A man approached a woman’s vehicle as she withdrew cash Jan. 30 at a drive-up ATM at Giant Eagle. When the woman went to grab her $60, the man pushed her hands out of the way and took the money. Then he fled to his vehicle. Police located the vehicle on Feb. 1 facing the ATM again. Police tried to make contact with the man in the vehicle, but he fled. He ended up crashing his car and fleeing on foot. With the help of the Akron Police Department and its K9, he was apprehended and arrested for felony theft.

• At Rochling Automotive on Jan. 31, two vehicles had gone to the parking lot and loaded about 30 new wooden pallets.

• A man on Vann Lynn Road reported on Feb. 1 that the pump of his plow truck had been stolen. The hoses had been cut.

• A man had a warrant for his arrest and an officer saw him getting off a bus on Feb. 4. The man ran when he saw police and threw a needle and suspected heroin as he ran. He was caught and admitted it was heroin. He was issued a summons for possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business. He was then transferred to Massillon Police for his warrants.

• Police responded to an unruly child on Feb. 5. When officers arrived, the mother was restraining her 11-year-old son who was trying to hit and kick her. The son had already hit her and bit her before police arrived, and the son had hit his grandmother causing her eye to swell. When police tried to handcuff him, he tried to evade. The child was charged with domestic violence and taken to juvenile detention.

• A worker was delivering Pepsi products to Walmart on Feb. 6 and, when he got back to the warehouse, he realized the safe had been broken into and $1479.50 had been taken. Video footage showed a man walking up to the truck and entering it. Then the man left in his van. An investigation is pending. The man is described as a young black man who used a yellow vest to pretend to be a worker.

COVENTRY TWP.

• Two 18-year-old men were sleeping in a running vehicle on Jan. 20 and they admitted to using heroin a few hours prior. During a pat down, officers found heroin and a straw on the passenger. He was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A man received a phone call from a number claiming to be his bank on Jan. 23. It was later discovered not to be his bank when a purchase for $100 was made on his savings account.

• PTS Automotive reported Jan. 24 that three vehicles had been stolen from the company. The chain link fence had been cut. A head lamp was found that did not belong to any employees or the company.

• At Lake Side Motel on Jan. 25, two people did not want to leave their cabin after check-out time. Police were called and it was found that one of the people had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken to jail. The other person vacated the premises.

• A man noticed his old vehicle had gone missing from where he had parked it on Jan. 27. It had expired registration and he had last seen it on Jan. 20 while walking his dog. He had been using another vehicle and did not immediately realize it had been stolen.

• Gerber Collision Autobody employees let a woman know on Jan. 27 that she had a tracking device on her vehicle. She believes her husband put it there.

• During a traffic stop on Jan. 27, an officer smelled marijuana and the driver admitted he had some. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was not charged and was released to his mother.

• A man reported Jan. 30 that his stepson pushed him and hit him. Two witnesses verified this and the stepson, 54, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to jail and continually hit his head against the divider of the cruiser along the way.

• A man rented a trailer on Feb. 4 with a written contract and later extended the rental via a verbal agreement. By Feb. 3, Big Tex Trailers wanted its property returned and told the man to drop it off during business hours. The man dropped it off at 1 a.m. the next day and left it outside of the secure fence. An employee of the business checked the rental at 8 a.m. and found many damages that needed repair before it could be rented out again. The employee tried to collect rental fees but the man's credit card on file had been canceled. The employee tried to call the man who hung up on him and would not answer. A warrant has been issued for the man's arrest.

A woman said her mother threw a glass object at her during an argument on Feb. 5. The object hit her in the shoulder and neck. The woman signed charges and the mother was arrested for domestic violence.

• A woman and her neighbor both heard a car door slam just after midnight Feb. 6 and called police. The woman confirmed that nothing had been stolen. The neighbor said he had seen someone in dark clothing run away down the street. Police could not locate anyone out in the area.

• A man was seen walking around the outside of what used to be his residence on Feb. 6. He had been evicted and had been told he was no longer allowed on the property. Police caught up with the man and he smelled like marijuana. He admitted to having some and it was confiscated. He was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia, drug possession, and criminal trespass. He was turned over to Ohio State Highway Patrol for warrants.

GREEN

• A woman bought food from Wendy's on Jan. 23 and took it home to her boyfriend. The boyfriend was mad because the food was cold when she got home and threw his hamburger at the woman's face. He also spit his food out on her. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail. He has a prior domestic violence conviction.

• A woman reported Jan. 23 that jewelry has gone missing from her possession between Aug. 1 and Jan. 23. She does not know who might have taken it.

• A woman received a call from someone saying they were with the Social Security Administration on Jan. 23. The person said the woman had to pay $2,000 in fines with ebay gift cards or her social security would be stopped. The woman did this, but did not call back the number because her mother told her it was a scam.

• A man was yelling about getting a new room key Jan. 24 and punched the door and wall of his hotel room. When police arrived, the man prevented an officer from entering. The man was put into handcuffs and charged with obstructing official business. In the man's room, the officer saw two lines of crystal substance and one line of orange powder. The man said the crystal substance was meth. He was charged with possession of drugs.

• A woman was lying down after coming home from a funeral on Jan. 24 and her intoxicated husband then started an argument about marital issues. He pushed her out of bed and hit her in the face. When police arrived, the man did not appear to be at the home, but later came out of the woodline without any clothes on. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• MAPS received a donation from an unknown person of a 41MM military mortar round on Jan. 24. Summit County Bomb Squad was sent out to secure it.

• A vehicle was in Knapp Park after dark Jan. 24 and an officer smelled marijuana as he approached the driver. The driver admitted he had just smoked. The officer searched the vehicle and found a glass jar with marijuana in it and a freezer bag with mushrooms that the driver said may be psychedelic. The mushrooms were sent for testing. The driver was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and released.

• On Royal Liverpool Drive on Jan. 25, a woman heard a vehicle stop in front of her apartment. A couple got out of a blue Ford pickup and took a baby changing stand off her front porch.

• At Briarwood Estates on Jan. 26, a woman's vehicle was vandalized.

• Police were called to a domestic dispute on Jan. 28. The husband met police at the door and said they had been drinking. When he was asked if it got physical, he just said "ask her" so police did. She had red marks on her face and she said he had struck her. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• A man wanted to evict his adult daughter and he locked her out of the home on Jan. 29. He had already been told that he needed to go through the proper eviction process. The process was explained to him again. During a pat down of the daughter, police found a hypodermic needle and arrested her for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to jail. At the jail, heroin was located in her bra and she was also charged with possession of drugs. Counterfeit money found in her purse is also being investigated.

• At Super Eight Motel Jan. 29, people were complaining about two patrons being loud and disruptive. Management called police to have the patrons be escorted off the premises and trespassed. While they were leaving, an officer saw one of the men hit the other man. The aggressor was charged with assault and taken to jail.

• Overnight Jan. 30, someone egged a woman's house and car on April Drive.

• A man and his sister got into an argument on Jan. 30. He admitted to pushing her. She said he had pushed her to the floor and then kicked her in the head. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• During a traffic stop Jan. 31, a woman was slumped forward in the driver's seat with glassy and watery eyes. The officer could smell marijuana and asked her if she had been drinking or taking drugs. She said no to both. The officer had her perform field sobriety tests and she failed. She admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. She was arrested for operating under the influence. In the vehicle, the officer found marijuana, a grinder, a xanax pill, and two burnt blunts. At the police station, she agreed to provide a urine test, but then poured the urine into the toilet and refused to further test. She was taken to jail.

• A woman called police Jan. 31 because a racoon on her porch seemed sick. An officer arrived and saw the racoon frothing at the mouth and acting unusual. It was dispatched.

• During a traffic stop Feb. 1, the officer could smell alcohol coming from the driver. The officer could also see an open container of Kamchatka 80-proof vodka on the passenger seat. The woman could not perform the field sobriety tests and she was placed under arrest for operating under the influence. The vehicle was towed and, during an inventory, a pipe for marijuana was found. The woman's purse also had a bottle with marijuana in it. The woman was also charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and open container. She was issued a traffic citation and a summons.

• At Bridge Stone Apartments on Feb. 2, a woman said that she had her boyfriend return home to find their place ransacked. They spent the next 20 minutes cleaning up and trying to see what had been taken before calling the police. Crime Scene Technicians said the scene was too tampered with to process. The woman reported that their sliding door had been broken and three pieces of clothing had been torn, but nothing was missing.

• A woman reported Feb. 2 that someone used her social security number to open a $10,000 loan at PNC.

• Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, someone entered a building construction site and stole an air compressor, a bucket heater, extension cords, ladders, kerosene and more related materials. The site had not been secured because locks had not yet been placed on the duplex.

• At Cambria Suites on Feb. 3, a man asked the front desk if there were any complaints involving his room. He appeared to have blood on his hand so police were called. When they went to the man's room, his ex-girlfriend had an argument and he had thrown her to the ground and choked her. She did not want to press charges. He was arrested and taken to jail for domestic violence.

• Two men were inside an apartment on Feb. 6 and they said they were reorganizing it for family that was arriving the next day. The landlord is letting one of the men stay there until he can catch up on rent payments. An officer looked around the rest of the apartment and found a contractor inside. The men said they did not know the contractor was there. Also inside the apartment was a woman hiding in the bathtub. She said she hid because she had warrants and did not want to go to jail. She was arrested on her warrant.

• At Briarwood Estates on Feb. 6, a maintenance worker found damage to an electrical panel by an apartment that she knew should be vacant. Police investigated and found a man living in the apartment without permission. He had a razor blade in his coat, a glass pipe, and narcotics on his person. He was charged with criminal trespass and taken to jail for warrants.

• A white woman approached a six-year-old child Feb. 6 at CVS and tried to get the child to leave the store to "go outside and see pictures of her mother." The child's mother left with the child. The unknown white woman continued to walk around the CVS and not make a purchase.